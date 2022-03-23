Q Dear Auntie Pearl, I am 24 years old and I have something so embarrassing to talk about.

I have never had a serious girl before.

I’ve dated one girl, but it wasn’t for long, I think it was maybe a month or so and then we broke up – she moved.

My friends are still teasing me about this and I am actually worried that I will be single forever. They’ve all got really hot girls.

Now I don't think I’m that bad of a catch and I even have my own little business.

I do work a lot. Maybe that’s the problem.

I can’t always go out jolling with them and that’s where you meet girls, hey.

Will I ever meet someone special?

From Always Single vannie Plain.

A Aai sweetie pie, aren’t you the cutest.

Now first things first, Auntie can promise you that you are not alone in this bootjie and don't think you are the only ‘Always Single vannie Plain’.

There are many mense just like you who feel like they’ll never meet a special person and will always be ‘the single one’ of their friend group.

Now gesiggie, you are still a young man, 24 is mos bloedjonk!

There’s lots of time to fall in love.

Don’t wish your life away and wish your youth away – one day you will miss these days!

Life is so precious so you have to enjoy every stage of it.

Also, this is a universal question which spans generations, hartjie.

The fact of the matter is there is still lots of time to date, and be in a relationship and eventually settle down – if daai’s what you smaak to do.

Being single now – even if it's been for a long time in your opinion – does not mean you'll always be single and it does not mean you are not good enough to be in a couple or that you are missing out.

But if you do want a relationship, you can decide to do something about it nuh.

Don’t sit on your gat and wait for a stukkie to fall in your lap.

That only works in Hollywood movies and fairy tales!

Auntie skeem it’s a good idea to be open to all opportunities, so get involved in activities that interest you, make time to meet mense.

Auntie understands you are working a lot but there is probably a few ways of meeting new mense you haven’t thought about – and of course these days you kids have all the options of online dating.

Get your brasse to set you up with a nice meisie, or ask their girlfriends if they don't have friends, sisters or cousins who they can introduce you to.

And remember, it’s important to make tjommies, because friendship can lead to romance.

But also, don’t be too haastig and skrik af a potential friend or girlfriend because you are so focused on wanting a long term serious relationship.

And some pearls of wisdom here hartjie, what you think you want might not be what you need.

So don't sit there and steam and wonder and stress about the fact that you have no love life.

Rather love the life you have, and the love of your life will come into your life at the right time.

