Q HI THERE Auntie Pearl, I need some advice.

For the past couple of months, I’ve been bymekaar with a guy who’s in an “open relationship”.

He did not hide it from me that he is also involved with someone else, but that person is living far away at the moment and to be honest, I never actually thought this would turn into a full-on romance situation for me.

But Auntie, now I’ve really started to smaak this man.

So I tuned him if he wants to keep dating me, he needs to break up with everyone else, because I’m not getting serious with a joller.

Auntie, do you think this can work? Can it be that we are the one in a 100 couples where a situation like this works out?

I am trying hard to keep my expectations low, but I really smaak him and want things to work out.

If he doesn’t break up with the other girl, I won’t see him anymore. But he has told me he is already making plans to do it.

From Commitment Connie.

A Meisie, sjoe maar dis ‘n mond vol! What a story!

What Auntie wants to know is what does this “making plans” mean exactly?

Has he actually been telling his other stukkies that he is only going to see one woman, or is it more of a case where he is tuning you “I’m definitely going to tell them the truth soon, the timing’s just not great now?”

Because if that’s the case, it sounds like hollang to Auntie and like he is just stringing you along without real plans to change his ways.

Dis mos easy. At least you don’t seem to be totally milly with crazy expectations. So that’s giving Auntie something to relax about.

What Auntie does think will be the best is to give this guy a cut-off date. Tell him if he doesn’t drop the jolling by a certain day, you are out of there.

And don’t take any excuses meisie. Make a plan and stick to it.

Moetie met jou laat mors nie!

