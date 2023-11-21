Q Auntie, my friend “Jenny” has got a serious hygiene thing going on. Her breath is vrot and she’s rocking a couple of wild chin hairs that she only shaves once a blue moon.

We’re both pushing 40 and became close because we are representing as female professionals in a sea of men at work. I don’t know if I should drop a hint about it or just let it slide. We are tight, but I don’t want to mess up the vibe. What to do? From Anon. A Listen here, lovey. If you don’t want to stir the pot or make Jenny’s chin hairs stand on end, Auntie reckons you should keep quiet about that fuzz.

Everyone’s got their own grooming schedule, and if she’s only doing it now and then, it’s her own business. She is obviously aware of the hair and is simply not prioritising their removal. Since it’s her body, it’s her choice, whether she keeps a clean chin or not. Now, when it comes to the dragon breath, that’s a bit of a tricky one.

Auntie suggests you be sly about it. Get some breath lekkers and slip it into the conversation. Say something like: “Check out these kwaai mints I got, try some!” It’s like dropping a hint, without dropping a bomb. Q Hello Auntie, I want to ask your advice on what is going on in my life. I have a girlfriend and we have been together for a few years and we live together.

She’s cheated on me a couple of times. I know of at least two guys, but I suspect there are more. One time, I even came home and found her in bed with her ex. The thing is that I recently met this other meisie and she is much hotter than my girlfriend. Auntie, ek is warm vir hierdie girl. I don’t want to be a joller, so I forced myself to stay away from her, because I don’t think I will be able to control myself. As ek haar in die club sien dan gooi ek sommer ’n lange!

My girlfriend doesn’t like it when I even talk to other women. But jirre, if she could see what is in my head about this other chick, I would need to find a hole in the ground. So Auntie, is it wrong of me for smaaking this other woman? I’m not very smart when it comes to women. What should I do? From Adam. A Ja, Auntie kan hoor jy is nie slim met vrouens nie! Why the hell are you still with this girl that is cheating on you over and over again?

Yoh, you caught her in bed with her ex, and you did not send her packing? No man. You must stand up for yourself and have some pride. Auntie knows relationships can be difficult and hit some rough patches, but when your partner is jolling all the time, you need to move on. It’s mos as clear as daylight that this “relationship” is not working for either of you.

Apart from the fact that she is going sausage shopping all over town and not eating at home (if you know what Auntie means), you are also looking at other dishes. Well done for not being a bad guy and acting on your urges, but still… This whole situation is a mess. Why don’t you just break up?

Auntie understands it’s scary, but the sooner you two move on, the better. Talk to your girlfriend and tell her the relationship is klaar. But you don’t have to be mean about it. This isn’t about who-did-what and keeping score of who has hurt the other more – this is about a relationship that has run its course.

Be the good guy, officially end your current relationship, and then go chise that other meisie. Q Auntie, I’m a single mom and I need some wisdom from a wyse vrou like you who has helped us mense for so long. My 20-year-old daughter met this ou and now, out of the blue, she’s packing her bags and moving in with him after only two weeks of knowing each other! I’m losing my mind!

I am at the point of hitting this 35-year-old dude with a text, telling him he’d better take care of my baby girl, or he’s gonna feel my wrath. What you think, Auntie Pearl? From Anon. A Hokaai mamma, let’s just try and cool it for a second.

Auntie understands that you are very protective of your baby girl, en dis kwaai, but this situation needs to be handled with care. If you attack this guy and give him a bekvol, you risk alienating yourself from your daughter during a time when you really want her to be able to feel she can trust you and can come to you if she needs you. Of course, this doesn’t mean you have to sit back and do nothing.