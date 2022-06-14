Q Dear Auntie Pearl, I am a 20-year-old woman, not from South Africa. I have lived here for a few years. I am from Zimbabwe.

I met a wonderful man from South Africa and I thought we would be happy forever but he has left me. The thing is now I am pregnant with his baby, and I do not think I should keep this baby. I have just gotten a good job and am living with a few friends in a house close to Town.

I don’t know if I ever want to have a baby, and I definitely don’t want a baby from this man who cheated on me and broke my heart. I want to have an abortion. I have heard it is difficult for someone not from South Africa to get an abortion here. Where can I go? From Made Up My Mind.

A Sweetie pie, Auntie is really sorry that you are sitting in this difficult situation and that with a broken heart on top of it all. It sounds like you thought everything was great and then this man cheated on you, and then you found out you are pregnant. Auntie is glad to hear you have done your homework, and know yourself well enough to realise that you are not in a position to have a baby now.

That is very wise and more young women should think about these things before bringing a child into the world. Having a baby is not child’s play. It’s a big decision that should not be taken lightly, so thank you for doing what is best for you and your situation. Now, the Marie Stopes Clinics can assist women like yourself, and it doesn’t matter whether you are a South African citizen or not.

You can give them a call on 0800 11 77 85 to find out more and to make your booking at the Cape Town branch. If you do choose to have an abortion, ensure you go with a safe and legal provider like Marie Stopes South Africa please. There are so many unsafe, dodgy, backstreet abortion providers out there who will cause you nothing but immense pain and heartache, not to mention health issues down the line.

Just so you know meisie, there are two options available to you: the safe abortion pill, if you are between 4 and 9 weeks pregnant, and the surgical option, if you are 4-20 weeks along. Remember to be honest about your medical history when you talk to the nurse. They will do a physical examination before they book you for your abortion appointment.