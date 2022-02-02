Q Dear Auntie Pearl, I’m so confused I don’t know what to do!

This past December I met a boy. Not just any boy Auntie, this boy was wow!

We visited my cousin by the beach, my whole family, and went to this one beach a few times where there was this lifeguard, Auntie.

I wont say his name but I couldn’t stop thinking about him, and looking at him. One day he even had to help me out of the water because the tide came in. He saved my life, Auntie!

We started chatting after that and we even hung out one evening, it was New Year’s. He’s so sweet and kind and beautiful, Auntie.

Now I am back in Cape Town and I can’t stop thinking about him. It’s been more than a month, Auntie, but I can’t get him out of my head.

I am 17 years old and need to focus on my school but I can’t. What should I do?

From So In Love.

A Dearest So In Love, you have really gone and fallen head over heels, nuh!

You can’t even think straight, type straight, walk straight.

Auntie likes this, your story sounds like an old school movie about a December holiday romance. It’s beautiful, it’s innocent, it’s wonderful - but it’s also over.

Now babes, the thing is you had your holiday fun, and now it’s back to business, which in your case is school.

And if you are in matric, going by your age, it’s a very important year, hartjie.

Auntie hates to be the one to tell you the obvious here, skattie, but it’s time to move on.

Get something else to focus on - like school, your friends, your hobbies, your sport, or whatever you enjoy doing, and make that your priority.

The reality is this: This outjie lives far away from you, he’s got his own life, and who knows if you will ever see each other again.

Your reality is: You live far away, you need to focus on school, and you had a holiday crush.

You don’t even know if this outjie even thought of you like this - there’s no mention of him asking your number, holding your hand, kissing you, nothing.

Auntie skeem you should take this for what it was - a dreamy holiday crush and move on.

There will be other outjies, there will be other crushes, jinne you’ll probably smaak many more mense and kiss many frogs (and princes) in your life to come.

Enjoy the memories, and focus on this year sweetie pie - make 2022 your year!

