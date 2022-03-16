Q Hi Auntie, I’m a bit embarrassed to come to you with this problem, but I don’t really want to let anyone else know in what a vrot situation I am.

I moved in with my berk a couple of months ago, and everything has been kwaai.

But there is one thing that is making me mal… he poeps in front of me all the time!

He never did this when we were dating.

It seems he was hiding his stinky maniere back then but now he is farting all the time, and I can’t take it.

I did confront him about it, and he told me it happens because he eats a lot of dairy products like milk and cheese, but that he tried to avoid it when we were not living together yet.

You check that Auntie? He knew it would turn him into a vrot, deflating balloon!

Now when I told him to at least go to the toilet, another room or even outside when he has to poep, but he tunes me it’s a natural bodily function and he didn’t want to try to stop it.

Even when I asked him to please try and eat less dairy, he told me he’s not going to do that because it smaaks too lekker.

Auntie, he is now sommer mad because I’m “telling him what to do”, that’s mos not right.

What I don’t know is whether this is actually normal for guys.

This is the first ou I am living with, and I do not have any brothers.

In fact, when I was a laaitie, my parents were very private about such things.

This seems so onbeskof and unhygienic. What should I do?

From Yolinda

A Ag no, gross. Daar’s vir Auntie niks so vieslik as a man, or woman, just letting it rip all over the place with no consideration to others.

Auntie knows that on the one hand he is right and that it is a normal bodily function, but that doesn’t mean you can just poep all over the place without shame.

It’s clear that he is lactose intolerant – that’s why the dairy is turning him into a poep machine – and if he wants to cut down on the hot air, he has to cut down on the dairy!

Lactose intolerance is not dangerous, but that’s not the issue here, is it?

There can be many reasons why a relationship doesn’t work out, and being assaulted by stink poepe all day is a legitimate one.

Nobody wants to be in a relationship in which they are disgusted by their partner all the time.

Yolinda, you are going to have to get serious with your man, because if he’s not willing to change his stinky attitude and habits, it might be time for you to gooi ‘n lange.

[email protected]