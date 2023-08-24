This week was truly an emotional rollercoaster after I saw one very sad video that celebrity chef Fatima Sydow posted on all her social media platforms. “I am currently in hospital and have set up a GoFundMe page which will assist me in all ways possible, I really didn’t want to do this, but I can’t work anymore,” the emotional Fatima said before breaking down, and then adding that everyone is always in her prayers, and she thanks everyone for helping her fight this fight.

The bestselling cookbook author ended in tears saying that making the video was very difficult. If you don’t know by now, Fatima has stage 4 cancer and has been bravely fighting the illness for the past few years. And because she cannot work anymore, the bills have been piling up.

Chef Fatima Sydow’s Fundraiser Soon after the video was released, a team of the biggest names in the local entertainment industry availed themselves to raise funds for Fatima. They include world-renowned screenwriter and director Basil Appollis, singers Nur Abrahams, Madeegha Anders, Loukmaan and Emo Adams, Terry Fortune, actors Jill Levenberg and Jawaahier Petersen, while even Bridgette Brukman stepped out of retirement just for this initiative. A meeting was held on Monday to see how we can raise funds towards her hospital bills.

Many are supporting Fatima during this difficult time and I hope she knows how much she means to us as a true inspiration . Her twin sister Gadija, aka Gaja, says the family is struggling but there’s always hope. “Our family’s doing their very best to keep up the spirits, but we are human, we sometimes feel that the sun doesn’t want to break through, so yes we have our difficult days, but we fight through all of that and we find the time to lift up each other’s spirits by talking some nonsense and making sure our lives are filled with great people who cause rainbows to break through for us.”

She adds: “Those closest to us will know that Fatima is able to inspire you even when she is in so much pain, her positivity shines through, I really admire this about her. “We as a family couldn’t ask for better friends and family, we appreciate everyone who has given whatever they could to assist us in any way, this really is the best thing you guys could’ve done for us knowing that music is part of our medicine.” I caught up with one of the people helping behind the scenes, Madeegha, who is no stranger to us in the Cape.

Chef Fatima Sydow and Gadija She says: “The day we got the news that artists are uniting in honour of this South African treasure, I was so pleased to see how the greatest entertainers would avail themselves unselfishly and just give their entire hearts to someone who is always there and always willing to give of herself whenever she could.” “I know that this event will be a huge success, I just hope that people will understand how important this is to all of us as people rather than just entertainers.” This event is scheduled to take place at the Artscape Opera House; more details will follow soon, but please, do whatever you can to assist the family in any way.

On Saturday, Gadija will be at the District Six Museum Homecoming Centre to do a meet and greet with fans between 10am and 4pm. This will take place in the gallery on the first floor, and she will be on stage between 10.30am till 12pm. Tickets can be purchased via Quicket. It’s R45 per adult and kids under 12 years enter free. You can also take advantage of a special where four tickets are R100.

I would like to end by saying there is unbelievable power in prayer and I know that people are continuously making du’ah for you, Fatima. I don’t know what tomorrow will bring but I will surely hope for the very best. I will do whatever I can do to bring joy to your world and those closest to you. I ask that you be granted healing with the miraculous powers of our Almighty and that you continue to inspire many more.