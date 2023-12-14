The countdown has officially begun and all roads will lead to the centre of the city on Saturday when Loukmaan Adams and his team brings you the Unity on the Square Festival. This will be the third instalment of the Reconciliation Day music fest, produced by LA Productions.

Last year, the youth was given an opportunity to showcase their talents and this year, the legends will shine. Leslie Kleinsmith. Picture supplied Leslie Kleinsmith, the man who brought us the song, How to win your love, and who played a lead role in the original District 6: The Musical will be performing at this year’s festival alongside diva Madeegha Anders. In addition, Terry Fortune, the god-father to many musos in the Cape, will delight us with his presence on stage.

THE GODFATHER: Legend Terry Fortune Terry is known to have discovered the talents of Loukmaan and Emo Adams, Alistair Izobell and many more. Terry says: “It’s exciting to know that we can still share our gifts with the folks who appreciate us. I am looking forward to it, we are going to have a jol. Don’t worry, we can still make it ruk.” Other than these legends, Unity on the Square will feature 16 other artists, including YoungstaCPT, Early B, Emo Adams, Jack Parow, Kurt Darren, Jimmy Nevis, Paxton Fielies and Salome.

Madeegha Anders I caught up with my friend Loukmaan Adams who says the festival has grown from strength to strength with even the City of Cape Town getting on board. He says: “We are finally being recognised by so many who see the festival as a means of employment, not just to the artists, but also to cleaners, security, medics, etc. “Our goal was to make sure that we diversify, hence the reason why we wanted people to enjoy Kurt Darren, Jack Parow, etc. I’m also happy to say that the Pink Ladies will be there and so the kids can also have a fun time.”

BRINGING IT ALL TOGETHER: The team Co-producer Shaakira Adams, the wife of Loukmaan, adds: “We have teamed up with the Onomo Hotel, which is situated on the Square, and for those who want, they can take advantage of a package which includes breakfast and tickets to the festival.” Unity on the Square will take place at Greenmarket Square in the CBD on Saturday, 16 December. The show starts at 2pm and ends at 11pm. Tickets are available at Quicket.co.za from R180 to R240. Kids under 12 enter free.