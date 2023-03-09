Divine Barron from Northpine, Kraaifontein, celebrated her birthday on Wednesday and is no stranger to the entertainment industry, although this is a lady you might not know simply because she is always behind the scenes. She’s worked on many productions and festivals as a backstage manager, stage manager or simply as an artist assistant.

Divine, 29, is now moving onto the main stage with projects that will give back to what means most to her. When speaking to Divine about future projects, she highlights the journey she needed to travel and says to finally achieve this goal is an ultimate dream. “I was 16 years old in Grade 10 and found out that I was 6 months pregnant, this caused me to drop out of school and I gave birth to my miracle son in September of that year.

“I needed to make tough choices in my life, I remember when I reached matric, I would sit and study with my son on my lap while tears would roll, and I knew that most days after school I would have go to Edgars to finish my shift as a customer service agent, but I knew that something, somehow would change for the better and today I’m glad I made the difficult choice.” PLAN: Divine Barron. Her miracle son is now 12 years old and Divine says she has raised him with the help of her parents. Sadly, she says she recently found out that she wouldn’t have more kids due to health reasons, but adds that “life is too short to stop living”.

Divine is moving towards the future without holding back; her marketing company has already taken off with a bang, and she has rubbed shoulders with many of the greats in the entertainment industry. Her official launch is set to take place at the same school she attended as a teen. “I feel that many of us who are constantly in this rat race are hardly seeing the places and the people who bring us to where we are, so I felt that I would invite many of my friends who I know could empower the youth in Kraaifontein,” says Divine.

“I am excited to say that the beautiful Jill Levenberg who plays Mymoena on the hit soapie Suidooster will host my official launch and I’m even more excited to say that the hitmaking Temple Boys are going to perform at this event. “It’s full circle for me simply because they come from an area that speaks to the same people on the Cape Flats, and today they are one of the biggest sensations in the Cape.” Other acts on the line-up include Cheswyn Ruiters, Reggie B, Natasha Van der Merwe aka Susan from Suidooster, R Jay; LK and more.

The launch will take place on Saturday, 11 March, at Bernadino Heights High School, in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein. Tickets cost R100 for adults and R80 for kids under 18. Doors will open at 6pm and the show will start at 7pm.