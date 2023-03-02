The celebration continues for Schotsche Kloof Primary School (SKPS) in Bo Kaap, as they celebrate 100 years in existence. Founded by well-known politician Dr. Abdullah Abdurahman the first building was erected in 1922.

His daughter, civil rights leader Zainunnisa Gool ka Cissy Gool, then founded the second phase of the school. This institution has been serving the community and the broader Cape Town for a century. CELEBRATION: Schotsche Kloof Primary School. A celebration will be held on Friday afternoon with a mini-bazaar and food, ice cream, cakes will be on sale, with some top notch entertainment thrown in.

Artists will include Loukmaan Adams, Nur Abrahams, Mansoor Joseph and I will be there to host the event. EVENT: The mini-food bazaar. The principal of SKPS Faadiel Kamish says: “We look forward to welcoming all our ex learners who always support this school, the ex-teachers who always show up to lend a helping hand and the parents and grandparents who are always part of our celebrations. “This makes us excited for what’s to come and we know the whole Bo-Kaap and the rest of Cape Town will be here.”

He adds: “Last year more than 1000 people came through the gates and that was during Covid-19, so this year will definitely be even bigger.” EXCITING: Palie Faadiel Kamish. Mrs Albertus, a grade three educator and head of department, says they welcome all support as a revamp is desperately needed. “It is vital for us to have fundraisers and bring in some revenue for the school, it is needed to pay the SGB teachers and to run the school. Our learners are dependent on quality education, this is a standard at our institution of learning and we must uphold that.”

The bazaar will be held at the school and gates open at 4pm on Friday afternoon, entertainment will start at 5pm and people can enter free of charge. Some of the money raised will also go towards the upkeep of the school premises. Walking around the school, it was evident just how much maintenance is really needed.