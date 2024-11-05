When Malay choirs take the stage, all polished and rehearsed, only a few might know of the sacrifices, struggles and behind-the-scenes drama they went through to get there. Approximately two years ago, the Rangers Sporting Club (SC) experienced a Malay choir’s biggest fear: a breakaway by a number of members who wanted to establish their own choir – and that was their right.

In the past, many choirs broke away from older, more established choirs, which explains why, at one stage, the Cape Malay Choir Board (CMCB) had over 50 choirs under its umbrella. It’s rarely a lekker situation and the split is not always a friendly affair. The positive side of it is that the sport grows. After losing more than 25 members, Rangers had to rebuild their choir. And they have done a kwaai job!

They went on a membership recruitment drive and made a great recovery with some amazing results, deservedly winning their section at the Baxter Theatre last year and the CMCB’s Season Finale two weeks later. There are many who don’t know that Rangers was initially established in 1961 at the De Wet’s residence in District Six by, among others, Yusuf “Joe” Otto, Cassiem Doutie, Ebrahim “Katjies” Arendse and Mogamat Noor “Boeta Nauty” Masoet and competed in the CMCB competitions. The club became dormant in 1990 when the Malay choir competitions took a break for the Ramadaan period, which occurred over the festive season that year.

In 2010, Faldie Trout, with Riedewaan Soeker as president, officially restarted Rangers at their new base in Grassy Park to once again participate in the CMCB competition. THE HELE CREW: Rangers singpak at a team meeting. Picture: Supplied History So, although the modern Rangers is only 14 years old, its history goes back to the early 1960s.

Rangers’ road to the top in the modern era was not easy. In their first year of competition, they were moderately successful and qualified for the President’s Cup, just missing out on a top-eight spot. The next two years, however, brought little reward, with hardly any prizes in the sectional competitions.

This was when Faldie and Riedewaan realised that a shake-up was needed. They got in well-known coaches Tauriq Blignaut and Malay choir legend Samsodien “Dienie” Pregnolato to up their game. Faiz Abrahams took charge of and was the lead singer in the Nederlandse lied category.

These changes brought immediate results, and the quality of Rangers’ performances improved dramatically, with them winning the sought-after first prize for the Nederlandse lied. In 2016, Rangers qualified for their second top-eight competition, ending up as joint winners with the highest percentages for the combined chorus and comic song. Right now, Rangers are sukkeling to raise money for transport, professional stage bands, and assisting unemployed and school-going members.

They are not the only team struggling. O’se choirs kry swaar! Club captain Wafeeq Soeker says: “At one stage, we were seriously considering closing the club. It has just become too costly to play the game. “Fortunately, we have an amazing group of ladies leading our fundraising team.

“The three events that they put together will definitely help us to put our team on stage this year. We can only thank our supporters for their continued support.” Rangers have become known for high-quality choral singing and many Malay choir patrons like their big singpak always singing voluit. RESOLUTE: Club captain Wafeeq Soeker. Picture: Supplied Rehearsals

With the CMCB competition just over a week away, Rangers are very busy with rehearsals. When I visited their klopskamer on Monday night, you could feel that lekker buzz of energy and excitement. Rangers are preparing to win! The coaching team of young lions, Rafeeq Domingo, Raeez Domingo, Rameez Sampson and Feizal Davids, are doing an amazing job.

LIONS: Raafeeq & Raeez Domingo with Rameez Sampson: Picture: supplied In the background, old bulls Riedewaan, Faldie, Farouk Hunter, Fagroedien Sapat, Ameen Isaacs, Zeyaad van der Schyff, Hoosain Amien, and Ebrahim Isaacs, are steering the ship. The defending champions are ready, but a win is no way guaranteed. The overall standard of the choirs in the CMCB competition is very high. Rangers sal moet uithaal en wys!

I am very happy to see that the Malay choir culture is rising again, and Rangers are one of those choirs leading the charge. They are out to prove that their success last year was no flash in the pan. As I visit the klopskamers around Cape Town and see the hard work being put in by all the choirs, one thing I can guarantee you – hier kom ’n ding, mense!

You are in for a real treat! Tickets for all competitions can be obtained from participating choirs. Follow the InnieKaap page on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/InnieKaap, and tune into the InnieKaap Culture Hour show on Radio 786 every Friday at 9pm.