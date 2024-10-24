By Nazeem Davids Welcome to our new cultural column in the Daily Voice called InnieKaap, where we bring you the latest and greatest of entertainment unique to the Mother City.

The season for one of Cape Town’s most beloved traditions, the Malay Choirs Choral competition, is upon us! In less than a month, the eagerly-awaited Cape Malay Choir Board (CMCB) choral competition kicks off, and there is huge excitement among the 13 choirs competing over three sections. The draw for the competition was done at the CMCB’s 85th anniversary celebrations at the end of June.

This year, the sectional competition will take place at Cape Town City Hall on 8, 9 and 10 November. The choral Season Finale will pit all the choirs against each other and will be held over two days on 16 and 17 of November, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The results and trophies will be revealed and handed out on 17 November.

Ticket prices for the sections will be R150 per ticket, and they are available from all the choirs or the CMCB. One hundred VIP seats are available for each section at R200 per ticket. Fifty seats per section, at R100 per ticket, have been made available for pensioners. It is exciting to note that two choirs will be participating again for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Young Ideas Sporting Club, at 80 years, is the second oldest choir in the organisation, and Villagers SC, who celebrated their 35th anniversary this year, are back in the competition. Mense, you are in for a treat! Defending champions, Rangers SC, is up against stiff competition.

Ottomans SC and Primrose MVC, who did not participate last year, are also back. Jonge Studente stalwart and chairperson, Ahmed Ismail, says: “I am proud to be part of the CMCB, and we will showcase our best to the standard of what Studente is known for, whether it is the choral or field events. We need to make our organisation proud again.” Marines SC has quietly gone about their business, announcing a few big-name signings.

Achmat Manzoni, chairperson of new kids on the block, Suburban LG Boys, says: “We are not just coming to fill the stage; underestimate us at your own peril!” Ottomans SC chairperson Armien Sterras notes: “We missed last year’s competition, but the Heritage Cup champions are back with a bang!” New kids on the block, Suburban LG Boys at the CMCB Draw (1) Picture: A-Team photography The klopskamers are already full and buzzing with energy, and choir supporters sit on the sidelines, listening intently to rehearsals.

Club administrators are busy with sizing and fitting stage uniforms. I can already picture how sore feet are going to be! One of the most heartening discoveries from visiting our choirs this year is the youthful look everywhere.

Thankfully, our culture is definitely on a growth trajectory again – so much so that the CMCB started their first-ever youth council to nurture and develop talent within the organisation. The young ones have already done sterling work, interviewing the various choir leaders and elders on their Koefieya Chronicles on social media and engaging with the youth in all the choirs. Members and mentors of the CMCB Youth Council (1). Picture: A-Team photography Ziyaad Hattas, newly-elected president of the CMCB, says: “This organisation has been standing for 85 years, and our music and people have a history of over 360 years.

“We need to take ownership of our history and legacy and claim our place in our beautiful, diverse country’s history. Our supporters must come out and support our choirs. “All the effort and dedication they display needs to be fully appreciated and rewarded.” PRESIDENT OF CMCB: Zieyaad Hattas, President of the Cape Malay Choir Board. Picture: Supplied We are going to have a fantastic season of top-class Malay choir singing.