* Pictures by A-Team Photography Yoh! Osse mense kan darem kwaai sing!

The Cape Malay Choir Board (CMCB) held its annual choral competitions over the past weekend. Thirteen choirs competed in three sections and served up a treat of superb, quality choral singing. Firstly, let me address the elephant in the room.

The initial sound was an absolute disaster and delayed the opening of the first section. The fact that patrons waited for almost two hours for the show to start because of sound challenges, is totally unacceptable. There is no excuse for it.

The Exco of the CMCB, myself included, takes full responsibility for it. The fact that sound issues are almost a part of the tradition leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, especially when some choirs are undeservingly disadvantaged. All the choirs work hard and spend a lot of money to compete. They, and the paying public, deserve the best acoustics possible.

The Exco of the CMCB is fully committed to eliminating these continuous sound problems. Sold-out concerts once again just showed how popular Malay choir singing is, and there were numerous highlights. RESPECT: Yunus Richards and Suburban LG Boys. Picture: A-team Photography Jonge Students taking the stage with a solid ninety-member singpak got the highest points in section 1, winning the 1st prizes in the combined chorus, moppie (comic song), and Nederlandse lied categories.

Cape Town always loves an underdog and cheered a plucky Jonge Manhattans, who put up a great show and sang a kwaai liedjie with Faghrie Adams leading. Angeliere won the best dress, looking smart and elegant. Section 2 just served up more great performances.

Young Men Sporting Club opened the show. They did not get the prizes that perhaps they (and many others) felt they deserved. Still, I thought they sang a beautiful combined chorus and had an overall performance they could be proud of. Young Ideas fielded a choir for the first time since Covid-19, and despite huge financial challenges, they competed well.

A big shout-out to Ebrahim Barnes, Achmat Barnes and Rashied Titus for taking up the difficult task of rebuilding the second-oldest choir in the CMCB. One of the weekend’s highlights was the stunning junior solo from Mogamat Zayd Damon of Parkdales. Die laaitie is gevaarlik! New kids on the CMCB block, Suburban LG Boys, made everyone sit up and take note of them! They gained everyone’s respect by getting the second highest points in the section. Hulle hettit soema lekker neer gesit.

Hats off to Fuad Richard Jnr, who performed the senior solo and led the Nederlands liedjie for this team. Fuad Richards Snr and his family did a great job preparing this choir for competition. The absolute highlight of my weekend was the stunning performance of Ottoman SC in section 2. Sjoe! This choir is simply on another level! Their performance is what the rest of our choirs must aspire to. Die ouens kom om te wen! The live streaming of this choir on social media and Radio 786 brought worldwide accolades and praise.

RUNNERS-UP: Wakeel Klein and Primroses joint second. Picture: A-team Photography I was so proud that the world could hear and see what our choirs are capable of. Ottomans won first prize in every category. They were just phenomenal! I thought Section 3 was the toughest competition of the weekend. Rangers and Primroses shared the second-place spoils, with Marines winning the section.

Really kwaai performances by these three choirs! They sang traditional liedjies and the quality was of the highest standard. Marines won the combined chorus and solo, Rangers won the Nederlandse lied, and Primroses won the best dress and comic song categories. Nineteen-year-old Wakeel Klein from Primroses put on a great show against some seasoned lead moppie performers, and led his team to their first prize comic win.

Nabeel Karriem followed in the footsteps of his father, the late Rashied Karriem, and surely did him proud by beautifully leading and executing the Nederlandsliedjie for Marines. Villagers faced some serious stumbling blocks, but did well to field a choir on the night. Respect to them. Overall, it was simply an excellent weekend for Malay choir singing, and I am sure that those who attended would agree that the quality of the singing was top notch.