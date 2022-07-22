If you’re going to have a dop this weekend, probably the best and safest place to do it is in your living room chair, and stay put. Alcohol and roads, whether you’re driving or walking, simply do not mix.

One thing alcohol does is make people feel too brave for their own good. So, pedestrians who abuse alcohol are more likely to engage in other risky behaviour, like walking in the road instead of on the pavement, or crossing at risky places, doubling their chances of something really bad happening.