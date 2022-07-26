As if things were not financially tough enough already, last Thursday, 21 July 2022, the SA Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee hiked interest rates by 75 basis points from 8.25% to 9%. This means that everyone who has debt, will now be paying quite a bit more in instalments.

South Africa is currently experiencing the highest rate of consumer inflation in 13 years. Transport costs are up nearly 40% from last year this time, and food prices are going through the roof – so this interest rate hike could not have come at a worse time. The easiest way to demonstrate the rise in debt repayments, is by using the example of home loan or bond instalments.

At 8.25% (previous interest rate) –your monthly repayment on a home loan of R750 000 (over 20 years) was R 6 390 p/m. At 9% (new increased interest rate) – your monthly repayment will be R6748 p/m. That’s an increase of R358 p/m.

Instalments on a R1 million home loan will go from R8 521 p/m to R8997 p/m, an increase of R476 p/m. These interest rate hikes will definitely affect already over-indebted, heavily burdened households that are struggling to survive right now, and I can only hope and pray that we don’t have another rate hike soon. On top of all of the financial distress we are experiencing, it has been reported that Eskom will be seeking a tariff increase of around 32.7%.

I doubt that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) will approve an increase above 30%, but that Eskom even has the audacity to ask for it, blows my mind! If dikvellig was an organisation, Eskom would be it. In these difficult times, the most important piece of advice that I can give is to start paying off your unsecured, short-term debts as soon as possible.

These include personal loans, credit cards, retail store accounts and so on. RECORD: SA is experiencing highest inflation rate in 13 years Here are the two most common methods to pay off your debt: SNOWBALL METHOD: With this method you pay your smaller debts first.

This works well on a psychological level – because there is a sense of achievement when you square up an account, close it and move onto the next one. You are allowed to celebrate the milestone of paying off a debt – just do not celebrate getting rid of one debt by using your credit card to incur more debt! That is just dom and makes no sense at all! That’s like taking 10 steps forward and 20 steps back. Just don’t do it.

HIKE: Reserve Bank increased interest from 8.25% to 9% AVALANCHE METHOD: With this method, you pay off debt with the highest interest rate first. For this method to be successful, you are going to have to do your homework. Get the statements from your creditors, and check the interest rates. List them from highest to lowest. Then:

Pay the minimum payment on all of your debts. Put any extra money you may have towards the account with the highest interest rate. Continue doing this until the highest – interest account is paid off. When this account is paid off – take the minimum payment you were paying on the first debt, as well as any additional cash, and put that toward the account with the next-highest interest.

Like with most things in life, things work better when there is a plan. So stop procrastinating, let go of the excuses and get your ass in gear to pay off your debt. This isn’t the movies. There is no genie in a bottle that can make your skuld disappear. Liaise with your creditors, make arrangements directly with them, or make use of a registered debt counsellor who can negotiate on your behalf.

Now is not the time to stick your head in the sand. You are an adult. Take responsibility for your finances. Stop unnecessary spending, and get rid of your short-term, unsecured debt as soon as possible. For more information go to: