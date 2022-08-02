We have just come out of National Savings Month in July, and we have to wonder whether it was even worth commemorating. Times are so tough, we don’t have money to save, much less to create “generational wealth”.

You may have heard of the term generational wealth but are not sure what exactly it is. Generational wealth is wealth that your family passes down from one generation to the next. Perhaps that is why we don’t know about it – because we haven’t been a part of it.

But that can change. Just because we have not had wealth handed down to us, it does not mean that we cannot start building it for our children, and their children. The good news is that you don’t need to be rich to start creating generational wealth for your family.

What’s important is to start somewhere, and while things may seem tough, you just need to take a few small steps that are quick, easy and don’t require a big bank balance! This is according to Carol Mazaka, Consumer Director at 1Life. In fact, the best way to start is to improve your relationship with money by expanding your financial knowledge.

Enrol in free financial education courses that teach you how to manage your money, get out of debt, save and invest. In addition to this, there are many other ways we can start making more from what we have. For example, living on a needs-only basis instead of a wants-basis. This is not easy but can help create room for your road to generational wealth.

Q What is the cost of not saving for the future generations and their ability to build and sustain wealth? A A recent poll reiterates the fact that the savings culture in South Africa is bleak, indicating that almost half of consumers (47.9%) have had to dip into any savings they might have had to cover their monthly living expenses. What’s unfortunate however, is that approximately 37% have indicated that they have no savings to even dip into. This culture of non-saving is not anyone’s fault – as a country we have a poor culture of saving and investing, largely due to lack of financial education.

However if this persists, we will battle to break the cycle of poverty in South Africa and future generations too will not have wealth to pass down to their families. BUDGET: Seperate wants, needs Q How can we create a culture of wealth in South Africa – what should consumers know? A A recent 1Life survey indicated that creating generational wealth is important to 91% of SA consumers and so, we are heading in the right direction already, to a new age of South Africans who want to do more, be more and give more.

If we consider that 77% of South African consumers do not have generational wealth, with 61% either having no idea, or a very vague one, on how to create it, there is no doubt that there is work to be done. But, importantly, it’s not impossible . There are six key pillars to creating generational wealth including: taking up life insurance so you are able to leave wealth for the next generation, investing in your child’s education and improving your own financial literacy so you too are able to teach your children about personal finance. Also, things such as investing in the stock market, property investment and building a business to pass down are key to reaching this goal.

While the above are all important, we believe taking up life insurance and getting a financial education are some of the simpler steps consumers can take to get started. Here are some tips to navigating a tough financial environment for better recovery down the line: 1. Stretch your budget – be sure you know what your income and expenses are, including all the day-to-day expenses that are easy to ignore.

Once you have a realistic picture of how much money you have and how much you are spending, see what you can do to make your budget stretch. 2. Detox your debt in order to save – look at all the different lines of credit you hold and be honest with yourself about how much the repayments and interest are really costing you. Try to pay your highest interest accounts first. 3. Rope in a financial partner – saving is easier if you do it with a friend so find someone that you trust and who has the same financial goals as you, and use the buddy system to encourage each other to control spending and saving more.

If you need a more expert partner, speak to a financial advisor. 4. Cut out unnecessary spending – cut down on cellphone usage, review your contracts, credit cards, retail accounts and start budgeting. 5. Separate the “needs” from the “wants” – and use the money you would have spent on that “want”, to save. It is about delaying gratification.

6. Less entertainment – cut down on some of your recurring costs such as entertainment or even limit the number of takeaways you have to once a month or cut them out completely. 7. Avoid unnecessary credit wherever possible – don’t be tempted to fulfil your needs through loans. I personally think that if other communities can build wealth and leave money for their children, then so can we. There is no need for our children to be kept in a cycle of poverty.