Former log leaders Durbanville are sliding down the ladder further with their second pak in a row. After suffering defeat to UWC last week, the Durbies this time went down to Rylands in a low scoring match by 27 runs. Rylands player-coach Rushdi Jappie gave a brilliant allround display, top-scoring with 32 in a meagre total of 87. Then he weaved his magic with his off spinners taking 5/11 as Durbies plunged to 60 all out.

That leaves WPCC and Claremont in first and second respectively. Log leaders WPCC easily beat Bellville by six wickets and should hold on to top spot when they host Brackenfell, who lost to Cape Town by four wickets, this weekend. Cape Town visit Claremont in a derby fixture which could go either way. Claremont posted a massive 382/8 against Kraaifontein thanks to centuries by Daniel Smith (160) and Harry Cane (116) and will be difficult to beat.

Ottoman, meanwhile, face Rondebosch with confidence at Surrey Estate after moering Green Point by 98 runs. Opening batters Taariq Behardien (118) and WP Schools player Raees Salie (112) were in sublime form, taking the Pointers attack to the cleaners with a reuse opening stand of 224 as they posted 273/7. It was always gonna be a bridge too far for the manne from the Atlantic as they succumbed to 175 all out.

UWC have shown improved form with newcomer Daniel Bell-Drummond (119) aanie brand in their 113 win over Rondebosch. LAST WEEKEND’S RESULTS WP Premier League

Cape Town beat Brackenfell by 4 wickets Brackenfell 136 (Lee-roy Walters 48; Brendan Young 4/21, Matthew Olsen 3/23). Cape Town 137/6 (Nathan Schultz 53; Ettiene Jewell 3/23).

Claremont beat Kraaifontein by 160 runs Claremont 382/4 (Daniel Smith 160, Harry Came 115, Zaheer Lorgat 70; Seth Fledermaus 3/67) Kraaifontein 222 (Dale Campbell 69, Darryl Losper; Matthew de Villiers 3/32, Josh Breed 3/33).

Ottoman beat Green Point by 98 runs Ottoman 273/7 (Taariq Behardien 118, Raees Salie 112; Elliot Moses 3/50). Greenpoint 175 (Suhayl Abrahams 3/34)

UWC beat Rondebosch by 113 runs UWC 277/8 (Daniel Bell-Drummond 119*, Zubayr Hamza 52; Eduard Visser 3/66) Rondebosch 164 (Marco Wyngard 49, Luke Stevens 48*, Lennert Van Wyk 47; Shabir Mallie 3/20).

Rylands beat Durbanville by 27 runs Rylands 87 (Bradley Petersen 5/11) Durbanville 60 (Rushdi Jappie 5/11).

WPCC beat Bellville by 6 wickets2/28) Belville 228/9 (Marcus Fourie 55, Cody Nieuwoudt 54, Quinn van Oordt 50*; Justin Behrens 3/51) WPCC 229/4 (Givon Christian 87*, Ridaa Isaacs 53). WP First Division

Milnerton beat Kuilsrivier by 10 wickets, Gugulethu beat Vikings by 60 runs, Strandfontein beat Tygerberg by 7 wickets, Victoria beat Pinelands by 5 wickets, Primrose beat NGCC by 4 wickets. SATURDAY’S FIXTURES Premier Division: WPCC v Brackenfell, Claremont v CTCC, Durbanville v Bellville, Green Point v Kraaifontein, Ottomans v Rondebosch, UWC v Rylands.