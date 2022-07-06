With a rapidly evolving fraud landscape where fraudsters are leveraging the latest technologies and constantly refining their modus operandi, businesses should always be on guard to avoid falling victim to the latest scams which could potentially see them losing millions while also suffering reputational damage.

Roshan Jelal, head of fraud at FNB Commercial, said that given the advances in technology and the sophisticated nature in which fraudsters operate, fraud detection and prevention have become a standard business practice.