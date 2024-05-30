Agapé School for Cerebral Palsied Children, formerly the Eros Satellite School, was started in January 1988. As the name suggests, it formed part of the Eros School in Bridgetown. It was temporarily housed on the premises of Princess Vlei Primary School in Retreat.

Two years later, in January 1990, the school became independent and its name changed to Agapé School for Cerebral Palsied Children. In 1990, the school moved to its current premises at 16 Yellowwood Road, Tafelsig, Mitchell’s Plain. Long in the tooth: Buses they have are over 10 years old. Picture: supplied The school accommodates learners with cerebral palsy, physical disabilities, those on the autistic spectrum and a range of various other disabilities.

The school is in desperate need of funds; the facility helps more than 200 learners with various disabilities. This is my appeal - to those of you who can afford to offer any financial assistance to this institution of learning, please do so. These learners are not able to play on a decent playground, and with a long waiting list for other children to be accepted, additional classrooms have been built but different types of resources are required for each class.

The tiles in the bathroom have fallen off, paint is also one of the requirements, as well as any playground essentials such as jungle-gyms, or anything that can help with the foundation phase learners. Well supported: Last year’s fundraising event. Picture: supplied All of this is needed to keep the doors open of this 30 year old facility for challenged children. In addition, the school is also in need of new or good-quality second hand buses for transportation.

The buses that they do have are more than 10 years old, and to maintain these vehicles is one of the greatest expenses of the school. I recently had the honour of visiting this school, and I saw things that will melt your heart. Team: Members of staff and the fundraising committee. Picture: supplied My favourite thing, besides the oulike learners, are the educators who are strong, passionate and dedicated to uplift these kids no matter what they are faced with.

I spoke to Berenice Van Der Vent, an educator who is spearheading a project to raise funds for the school, and she said: “Our challenges are big but we face them with a smile. We have to assist these learners who don’t have a place to turn to. “Our annual fundraiser doesn’t always bring in the best income, but we push and try again. “This year we have reached out to you (Daily Voice) to assist us to get the word out there and hopefully we will have great support this time around.”

Berenice added: “We are a fundraising committee who consist of teachers Aqueel Davids, Nabeel Mohammad, Yumna Isaacs and Chelsea Williams, and our main focus this year is to do whatever it takes to improve learning conditions for all our learners.” Agape School for Cerebral Palsied Children will host a masquerade high tea on Saturday, 8 June 2024, at the school and will also allow supporters to see what the school is all about. Let me share with you that Berenice was very nervous but also serious to express the importance of this fundraiser, and has requested you to open your hearts and wallets for these kids who are already a few steps behind their counterparts in today’s society.

All I can say is this place of learning is in desperate need of our assistance. Doors for the event will open at 1pm and it will start at 2pm. I know I will be going to lend some support and I will be asking friends of mine in the industry to support them as well.

Donations in cash or kind are more than welcome, this will indeed assist in much needed services, upgrades and maintenance for the school. The bank details for those who prefer to remain anonymous are Agape School, Absa Bank, Acc no. 1006160537 and Branch code 632005. For more information visit there Facebook page, or website https://agapeschoolmp.com