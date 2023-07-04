Stats SA’s latest employment report shows that total employment for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 21 000, with significant job losses of 36 000 in trade and industry, and 32 000 in business services. This marks another increase in our overall unemployment rate by 0.02%.

Full-time employment shrunk by 63 000 while part-time employment increased by 42 000. Total earnings by workers decreased by R34.1 billion or 4%. The Stats SA report also shows that approximately 10.2 million people aged 15 to 24 were not in employment, education or training.

I AM SO DISAPPOINTED IN YOU: President Cyril Ramaphosa gave green light for the 3% increase Many will tell you that education is the answer and the key to a brighter future. I don’t disagree, but there are many young South Africans who have made the efforts to study further and who are now in possession of a certificate, diploma and even numerous university degrees, who just cannot find jobs. Gone are the days when a university graduate was guaranteed a job.

The youth of South Africa are losing hope, and can one blame them? I don’t think so, especially when they see President Ramapahosa increasing the salaries of all public office bearers who are already earning huge salaries and great perks. Public office bearers include, among others, ministers, premiers, judges, magistrates and traditional leaders.

The 3% salary increases will be backdated to April 2022. With all the challenges we are currently facing in South Africa, this angers me. At least I am not alone in feelings for this selfish decision to further enrich a few, while the masses are suffering.

Matthew Parks, the parliamentary coordinator of Cosatu, put out a strongly worded media release on behalf of the trade union, in response to this action. “The Congress of South African Trade Unions [Cosatu] has noted with grave disappointment the decision by the President Cyril Ramaphosa that all public office bearers and Judges will receive a 3% salary increase. “This is a tone deaf and embarrassing decision that should have been rejected by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“What is most galling is that the President chose to ignore the recommendation by the Treasury for a 1.5% increase for political office bearers and judges and instead opted to increase it to 3%.” INFURIATED: Cosatu’s Parks He added: “World Bank reports show that South Africa remains the most unequal country in the world, and South Africa continues to be burdened with an unemployment rate of 42.6% and rising. “The South African working class is facing mounting social challenges and it’s about time that political leaders show some solidarity with the suffering masses.”

Parks said that load shedding, the rising cost of living, corruption and a stagnant economy have all happened under the watch and leadership of political office bearers, who “do not deserve the packages they currently earn, let alone an increase in their salaries”. He further added: “Judges all the way to the Constitutional Court rejected the case of public service workers who wanted government to pay them the money that was due to them from the third leg of a three-year agreement Resolution 1 of 2018. “Yet the judiciary expects increases for itself citing the rising costs of living while it thought little of dismissing the same rationale for poorly paid cleaners, teachers, security guards and other public servants.

“It is hypocritical for government to implement a 3% increase for political office bearers and judges to avoid them ‘becoming demoralised’, while it has shown little compunction for imposing wage freezes and below CPI increases on police, nurses and doctors working 48-hour shifts or police officers who on average lose at least one colleague weekly to criminal attacks. “The huge salaries and benefits that are paid to political office bearers and senior bureaucrats are the source of the existing inequalities and unacceptable income disparities that currently exist in the public service. “The lowly public servants like police officers, nurses and teachers will have to work for nine years before earning an annual salary of a director-general or a judge.

Parks concluded: “It is about time that the terms of reference of the Independent Commission Remuneration on public office bearers be extended to require it to consult with the public and not only members of Cabinet who have a direct conflict of interest in its recommendations.” I think Cosatu is being kind in calling this increase “tone-deaf”. I believe that our leader and all those around him (most of whom are benefitting from this decision) can hear and see well enough the practical circumstances and the tone of the people. They just don’t care. They don’t care that they are receiving these increases while children are dying from malnutrition, or that graduates are committing suicide because they can’t find jobs, or that people are losing their assets because they cannot afford to keep up with their home loan and other debt instalments.