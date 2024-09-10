Filing an insurance claim after an incident is often as traumatic as the incident itself. Sadly, many people pay for insurance for years - only to not know what to do or where to turn to when something happens.

Here are some tips to help you when you need to file a claim. DO: – Notify your broker and insurer as soon as possible after the incident

– Take as many pictures and videos – Furnish all required documents and evidence for assessment – Report the incident to the police if necessary

– Make sure your premiums are up to date – Ensure the incident is a covered event DON’T

– Delay in submitting the claim – Fail to report the incident to the police if a case needs to be opened – Submit a claim without reading and understanding the policy schedule to see if such a claim is covered

– Fail to cooperate with your insurer during their investigations and/or assessment to determine liability cover – Interfere with evidence, incident scene or the damaged property before assessment by the insurer is done/complete Do it correctly: Insurance claims can be stressful if not done right. Picture: supplied Hannes Smith, CEO of iWYZE, underwritten by Old Mutual Insure Limited, a licensed FSP and Non-Life Insurer, recommends you do the following to help you get through the process smoothly.

 Understand your policy It’s important to keep abreast with what your policy covers and excludes. If you’re unsure, contact your insurer for clarification.  Report the incident Promptly

Report your incident to your insurer as soon as possible to avoid complications and delays  Document everything Thorough documentation helps support your claim and provides necessary evidence. Take photos, videos, and detailed notes of the damage or loss. Keep receipts and any other relevant documents.

– Keep records Record details of all interactions with your insurer, including dates, times, and the names of representatives. – Mitigate further damage

Where possible, take steps to protect your property from further harm. – Be honest Provide truthful and detailed information. Keep your insurer in the loop, notify them promptly of any changes in your personal circumstances to keep your policy up to date, like address, regular driver, financial status, using your vehicle or house for reasons other than personal use

– Stay organised Keeping all your documents and correspondence in one place helps streamline the claims process. Old Mutual Insure recommends creating a dedicated folder (physical or digital) for all claim-related documents and communications.

– Know your rights Being aware of your rights helps you advocate for yourself if issues arise. South Africa has an active insurance ombudsman, the National Financial Ombud Scheme, established to resolve disputes and their services are free to consumers. – Follow up regularly

You can eliminate delays by addressing any issues or providing outstanding information if you follow up on the progress of your claim with your broker or your insurer. – Ensure adequate cover Make sure your car is adequately covered to avoid under-insurance. Review the agreed value and the value of any accessories as this ensures that in the event of a claim, you’re able to replace your car.

– Use approved towing services During a car accident or road incident, it’s crucial to use approved towing services and providers from your insurer. Using unauthorised providers could result in unexpected expenses, such as towing, storage and release costs. – Disclose vehicle usage accurately

Accurately disclose how you use your vehicle — whether for personal or business purposes — as this can impact your claim. Incorrectly stating this information in your policy may lead to claim rejection. – Know your excess Understand the excess you’ve chosen for your policy. (Excess is the first amount payable to the insurer upon claiming).