Dear Editor

The opinion piece by Munier Grootbek titled “City is literally killing the poor” on Page 10 in Friday the 14th edition, refers.

We encourage comment on how the City responds to what residents need. This is a transparent government and we want to talk about things that affect the public.

Any death is a tragedy and we express our sincere condolences on Mr. Joxo’s passing. We view this tragedy in a very serious light, and that is why it is too early to make claims on court proceedings which must determine the true facts.

Wees net geduldig asseblief met hierdie proses.

Caring and showing up for residents is ons belangrikste prioriteit.

We do more for the poor than any other municipality in SA.

During the peak of Covid-19, the City supported more than 300 neighbourhood soup kitchens with equipment and ingredients.

The one “soup kitchen” that you refer to was unfortunately an illegally built structure on City property without any planning approvals.

There is no question that the City has a duty to prevent this type of activity for the benefit of all residents.

I believe Cape Town is a place of kindness, seeing how many people showed up and shared with others when they needed it most.

Many relied on their local feeding kitchen to receive a daily meal and it was very important that the City provide support.

As another way to support Capetonians, I announced that we would increase the budget for free basic services by R600 million, to a total of R3.7bn.

We serve our residents with a bigger purpose, and we must do things differently to help more Capetonians out of poverty and into jobs over time.

This beautiful city holds many possibilities. The City of Cape Town will continue to support vulnerable residents with our hearts and the law, to do what is right.

We will work every day to create a city that residents are proud to call home.

Please continue to hold us accountable when we fall short and feel free to raise anything with me directly – my kantoor is altyd oop vir U.