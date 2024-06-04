Small business leaders are reducing unemployment and thereby alleviating poverty. In my mind, the real heroes in our society, are those who have the courage to follow their dreams, and take others with them on their journey.

Here are some tips for those heading up small businesses: 1. Be highly organised Structures and processes help us to prioritise and plan. Stay on top of you admin, set and keep deadlines using project management tools like Trello, Asana, ClickUp etc. Make the effort to research free tools which can help your business.

2. Set goals You need to have goals in place to motivate you, keep you focused and help your business grow. Establish clear, measurable goals and develop actionable plans. Regularly review progress and make adjustments as needed. 3. Don’t be so hard on yourself

Sometimes Plan A doesn’t work. That’s okay. There is always a Plan B and Plan C. Being able to adapt is key in today's fast-paced business environment. Be open to change . Conduct market assessments regularly and embrace new technologies so your business isn’t left behind. 4. Automate tasks by embracing AI Many small business owners would surely agree that there never seems to be enough hours in the day. Luckily, with the help of automation software and AI tools, you can certainly speed up some tasks. Explore software solutions such as CRM systems to automate repetitive tasks like invoicing and customer follow-ups. Or try using generative AI to help create creative copy or ideas quicker.

5. Take your customer service to the next level Focus on building strong relationships with customers by providing personalised experiences and addressing their individual needs. You can make use of systems to track customer interactions and preferences, train staff to deliver tailored experiences and collect feedback to enhance service quality. A happy customer is your greatest asset. 6. Invest in your website

Your website isn’t a once-off project. You have to invest in it on an ongoing basis because it is often the first point of contact for potential customers. Invest in a professional and user-friendly design that reflects your brand and offers a seamless browsing experience. Optimise your website for mobile devices, incorporate SEO strategies for improved visibility and regularly update content to keep it engaging Connect: Embrace social media. Picture: AP Photo/Patrick Sison 7. Use social media as a cost-effective brand building and marketing tool. The power of social media in this day and age, cannot be denied. Target specific demographics through tools such as Instagram Ads or Facebook Ads .Promote events through features such as Facebook Events and Facebook Groups Use social media to build relationships with your target audience. Keep your budget low at the beginning and then increase it (if you are able to) as you go along.

Generate brand awareness, promote content, engage with customers, generate leads, perform market research, analyse competitors, gain insights on their audiences, or collaborate with influencers 8. Outsource non-core tasks You can’t do everything by yourself. Identify non-core activities like accounting or marketing and choose reliable outsourcing partners for these tasks. Preferably use other small businesses for these tasks.

9. Keep overheads low It is essential to keep overheads low for as long as possible. Continue running the business from the garage or lounge of your house, if need be. Negotiate with suppliers for better pricing and monitor expenses regularly to identify areas for cost-saving measures. 10. Keep your finger on the pulse and don’t underestimate the power of networking

It is important to stay informed about industry trends, market developments and consumer preferences. Attend industry conferences, monitor competitor activities and encourage employees to share insights to stay ahead of the curve. Keep it organised: Constant and creative thinking always pays off. Picture: Pexels 11. Don’t just grow the team, be strategic about it When the time comes to get more hands on deck, don’t just employ anyone with the right skills. Instead, dig deeper to find someone who is a strategic fit for the business.

12. Market your business consistently Consistent marketing efforts are crucial for brand visibility and an increase in customers. 13. Stay your biggest fan

If you don’t believe in what you sell, no one else will. Passion fuels motivation and resilience. It is therefore essential to stay connected to your mission and values, and let your enthusiasm inspire others. 14. Block out the haters There will always be those who have negative things to say about your business. Haters and “blikslatters” will always try to bring you down. Don’t take it personally. These people are normally very unhappy in their own lives – and that plays out as jealousy, ugliness and envy towards those pushing to move forward. Ignore manure. Best thing to do.