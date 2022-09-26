I have a book called How to be a Celebrity. It was given to me years ago by a dear friend, when I was a presenter on SABC2’s breakfast show AM2Day. She was adamant that I didn’t have a clue about how to handle myself as a supposedly famous person, and that I was far too accessible to fans and admirers.

Even though it was given to me with good intentions, I never actually bothered to read it. But I was reminded of it last week when I read the dangerous comments made by the young reality TV personality Lasizwe Dambuza. It suddenly hit me that social media has created thousands of celebrities who just don’t have a clue about the responsibility they have and the sway they hold over their impressionable young fans. Last week, Lasizwe tweeted: “Never allow yourself to look like your problems. As dark as it sounds, I would rather look good on the outside, while dying on the inside.”

Many of his followers praised his comments and thought it was brave of him to say so. I call it dangerously shallow. Never allow yourself to look like your problems — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 19, 2022 You see, the majority of Lasizwe’s followers can’t afford the retail therapy that he uses to pick himself up when he’s down. He could probably afford to buy a new outfit every other day, post selfies wearing it and wait for the dopamine to kick in from the social media approval and validation that follows. But at the top of celebritydom, you no longer even need money for certain luxuries. Companies and brands start throwing products and cash at you, so looking good on the outside becomes ridiculously easy and very blasé, very quickly.

These young people end up in an unhealthy spiral of depression that can have extremely dangerous and even fatal consequences. Yes, some young people have actually committed suicide over these social media pressures that they can’t keep up with. I will never look like my problems. As dark as it sounds, I would rather look good on the outside while dying on the inside. — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 19, 2022 Lasizwe is adding fire to this inferno because his solution to life’s challenges and the self-image mutilation that he helps to create, is to bury it deep underneath pricey make-up and high fashion that kids can’t afford. The outcome is mountains of credit debt, suffering in silence and trauma that is never processed and confronted to heal.

Instead of using his platform to heal and teach his followers valuable lessons about self-esteem and the deeper meaning of life, he perpetuates the shallow narrative that destroys lives. Now more than ever, there is a need to teach young celebs what it means to be famous and the positive impact they can have on a broken society. But the Lasizwes of the world spend all their energy on building their fame, so they can make more and more money, off the eyeballs of their vulnerable followers.