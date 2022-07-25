The petrol price is reportedly going to come down for a change next week. But it is still going to cost us a fair whack to afford any kind of decent lifestyle. And as per usual it does not mean that the price of everything else is going to drop when petrol comes down.

This is especially true considering last week’s huge increase in interest rates, which means we all now pay a lot interest on our debt, like home and car loans. The cost of living really hit home for me recently when I took a minibus taxi for a relatively short distance between Claremont and Wynberg and it cost me R12. HURTS SO BAD: Soaring petrol prices have a negative effect on all sectors. File photo That is ridiculous and even more so if you are doing that twice a day.

It really is crazy out there and I feel for people earning minimum wage, because I really don’t know how they are affording any decent lifestyle at the moment. Which brings me to an event I attended recently that I would like to tell you about. A company called Sigma Connected opened the first call centre in Mitchells Plain.

In fact they are partners with another company called Shadow Careers, which was already based in Lentegeur, and together they are training youngsters from the area in the intricacies of call centre work. Sigma Connected does a lot of work for some major local and International companies like MTN; the kind of work that can be done from just about anywhere because all it requires is a telephone. But what impresses me most about this is that they decided to set up shop in the township, which means most of their staff are now simply walking distance from their place of work.

RELIEF: Sigma Connected based in Mitchells Plain. Picture supplied For those who used to travel to the old office in Woodstock, being that close to home was like suddenly getting a very tidy increase and I could see the joy in their eyes. It's such a simple idea that just makes a whole lot of sense. And I wonder why other companies have not done this before, but I do hope that they follow suit.

We are all keenly aware of the cost of living and I know many corporations are thinking of ways to make life a little bit easier and cheaper for their staff members. This is a very sensible idea that could spark a revolution in business locations. It solves traffic congestion problems and means your staff can get to work when there are traffic disruptions and still spend much more quality time with their families.