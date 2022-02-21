Why are we so determined to sabotage ourselves and any hope we have of uplifting ourselves?

The Cape Flats is in so much need of so many things, so it astounds me when we destroy the little that we do have.

It pains me especially when those things are the very resources and infrastructure that are the tools with which we can construct a better future for our kids.

Take the new trains that are currently on our lines.

I know our railway system is a mess and in need of attention. But the moment we finally get a sign that things could be getting better, it gets vandalised and money needs to be spent on repairs.

Yes, I’m referring to paramedics, but also council workers tasked with maintaining our systems and services.

Two of them were attacked and robbed at the sewer depot in Phillipi for a second time in six months.

But none of this compares to the repeated destruction of the schools in our communities.

It’s a never-ending cycle that keeps us trapped in a bad status quo.

Money can never be spent on upgrades and improvements, because it always has to go to repairing or replacing the wanton destruction caused by vandalism.

Just recently, three Cape Flats primary schools were virtually stripped bare.

Two of them in Parkwood and Lotus River have been targeted several times in the past two months.

The buildings were damaged while being stripped of manhole covers, fibre cables, donated bicycles, copper pipes and more.

And this is not to mention how often schools are burgled for their computers and other electronics, all often sold for peanuts to give a skelm a drug fix.

Can you just imagine how disheartening this must be for both teaching staff and scholars?

They are already under-resourced and over-subscribed and then what little is available, gets targeted by criminals with no conscience.

Add to all of this the dangers and fear for their personal safety that some teachers have to face, and the issue is much bigger than it appears.

Because it doesn’t just destroy our children’s chances for a decent education in the present day, but it literally robs them of the future they deserve to have.

Think about all the young lives affected by one computer room that’s been cleaned out by thieves.

Their crime sabotages themselves, their families and the entire community and is responsible for the sense of hopelessness that permeates some of our suburbs.

We often blame government for the despair among young people on the Cape Flats. And yes, of course government has a lot to answer for in that regard.

But we are not exactly blameless when it comes to progressing ourselves within the confines of infrastructure challenges.

These school burglaries wouldn’t happen if there wasn’t a ready market for the stolen goods.

So next time you score a deal on a PC that you know was probably stolen from the school up the road, you need to ask yourself what the true cost is.

And collectively we need to ask ourselves how long we are going to leave the future of our kids and the Cape Flats in the hands of a few junkies. Because until we say no to them and piemp them, the cycle will continue and our own kids will be the next generation of junkies tearing down our community, while we blame government.

