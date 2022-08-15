There have been a few incidents that have reminded me of how important it is that we look out for the elderly in our communities. Many choose to remain independent and live alone, but can easily become targets of ruthless criminals, who see them as easy pickings.

North West Police have arrested two men in connection with the rape and murder of a 77-year-old woman living alone in a village in the province. The case was highlighted because she happened to be a relative of former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, who is now president of the political party ActionSA. There are, however, other similar cases that do not enjoy the same kind of attention and are quickly forgotten about.

But when it comes to the elderly, it’s not just crime that is worrisome. Last week, we were dumbstruck by the story of the elderly woman who died outside her old age home in Ceres. The 80-year-old was taken outside in the evening to have a smoke, and was then seemingly forgotten about, until her lifeless body was found early the next morning, still seated in her wheelchair.

FORGOTTEN: Woman died after she was left outside home. Picture illustration It’s a story that is difficult to wrap one’s head around, largely because it is so completely unbelievable. There is negligence, and then there is this; forgetting about a whole human being, leaving them exposed to the elements overnight, in a place known for its extreme temperatures. It reminded me of a story earlier this year, when police in London found the decomposing body of an older woman inside her apartment, two years after she had died.

Sheila Seleoane, 58, hailed from the Eastern Cape, but had lived in the UK. GRIM: Seleoane was found in her flat after 2 years The sad part of the story is that nobody had missed her or reported her missing in all that time. Neighbours had reported a foul smell in the building and one had noticed maggots, but at no stage did it lead to someone forcing open her door to investigate.

I suppose you could argue that it was during the pandemic lockdowns, so circumstances conspired to allow something like this to happen. But it doesn’t make it any less heart breaking. These are three stories that got some media attention, but there are numerous others that go unnoticed and unreported.

There are stories of old people being financially exploited by their next-of-kin, emotionally abused by their caregivers and economically blackmailed by their kids, because they have nowhere else to go. These are terrible indictments on us as a society. Old people are the repositories of our collective wisdom and in their golden years, they should be treasured and at least have some peace of mind.