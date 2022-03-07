Amid the devastation, the fear and the trauma of war, there is still time for a little bit of casual racism.

I was shocked to the core when reading the accounts of some Africans crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland.

Gangs of right-wing extremists are reportedly roaming these border crossings and hurling racist insults at desperate people of colour, while assaulting others.

Black children are being prevented from using nearby shops to get food for themselves, while African women who have been living or studying in Ukraine fear for their lives.

The secondary trauma they must be experiencing is unimaginable.

It is perfectly OK to mourn the lot of the Ukrainian people, while also highlighting the atrocities that our own people are being subjected to.

Racism generally is such a stupid practice that most intelligent people find it impossible to adequately explain.

But racism within the context of something as ugly as war, is another level of stupid entirely.

And I don’t say that to be insulting; I say it in a genuinely academic sense.

Because on display is the blatant right-wing ignorance of a group of people who are desperate to show the world how intelligent and superior they are to others, especially people of colour.

But then when an opportunity to showcase their “superior intelligence” with displays of blind compassion and empathy is handed to them on a silver platter, they instead choose the positively asinine.

The absurdity of it all would be comedic, if it wasn’t so sad and dangerous.

As if we needed another, this is further proof that prejudice is baked into the psychological makeup of many people, preventing them from seeing past skin colour, no matter what the circumstances.

I’m sad that this was on display in Poland, of all places.

I think I speak for most people when I say that it’s a country I seldom think of, but when I do, my thoughts are either culturally neutral or generally positive.

Sadly, extremists may now have tainted that view for me.

Ironically, Russia’s Vladimir Putin says he is on a “demilitarisation and de-Nazification” campaign in Ukraine.

INHUMANE: Vladimir Putin

But using his country’s military to demilitarise a neighbouring country, and using a war strategy last used by Nazi Germany to de-Nazify a region is the epitome of irony.

I know there are supposedly deeply intellectual and complex reasons for the invasion, but none of it is based on humaneness.

It all strikes me as supremely dumb.

And of course innocent civilians are caught in the middle of all the madness – euphemistically called the collateral damage.

Among them the Africans who couldn’t have foreseen any of it, but who end up being doubly victimised.

I hope this becomes something of a catalyst for further change in the mentality of those leaders who perpetuate racism by ignoring it.

To be living in a foreign country to better your lot in life and then to flee that country for another foreign country, to save your life, only to have your life threatened by violent prejudice when you get there, is the sort of small-mindedness that will spell the end of humanity eventually.

