I have again been reminded that we live in an era where information is the most valuable commodity.

The most powerful people are those controlling the flow of information.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is the latest example of how easily entire populations can be controlled, simply by manipulating the information.

I have always been aware of how privileged we are in South Africa, that we have strong media laws that allow for the free flow of information, no matter how damaging that information may be to those in power.

As citizens, we are either given the different sides of a story by our different media, or we have credible journalists determined to bring us the truth, or we can easily research it all ourselves, without much restriction.

These are some rights that we have come to enjoy and appreciate for a long time. In parts of the world, these rights are not a given.

For example, Google, Facebook and Twitter are not available to the people of China and all news is regulated by the government.

And for the most part, Americans don’t access as many varied news sources as we do, making broadcasters like Fox News and CNN very valuable resources to one side of the political spectrum, or the other.

The same situation is now playing out in Russia, where Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are either wholly or partially restricted by the government.

Why does this matter?

Well, some Ukrainians say their Russian relatives don’t believe the invasion is as devastating as it is, because of the news they are being fed by their government.

President Vladimir Putin is controlling what the majority of his citizens consume in the media, making it easy for him to manipulate them with his unchallenged propaganda.

Which may well explain why public opinion polls show his popularity has soared in the past few days.

It’s easy to get the people to approve of you, if you are the one in control of the information that gets out about you.

On the other side of the world, the American government is reportedly recruiting TikTok influencers to help it win the information war around the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

It makes sense, considering the reach of some of these influencers.

It’s a very interesting phenomenon, as it also shows the impact that social media now has over world events and public opinion.

In all fairness, Russia is master of this game, considering how they allegedly used Facebook to influence America’s 2016 elections that got Donald Trump into office.

So I suppose it’s poetic justice that the very same strategy is being employed against them, albeit more openly.

[email protected]