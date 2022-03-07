We take a lot for granted in the media.

We often assume that people are fully up to date with new information and how society is changing.

As a result, we often write things without explaining some of the basics for all to understand.

There are many reasons for this, but the main one is the bad assumptions.

The other is the lack of space in the newspaper to tell the entire story and explain every single detail, which can also be very boring to those who already know.

The reason I bring this up is because of many of the comments I read related to last week’s Albert Fritz story.

The former Community Safety MEC has been formally fired after investigation into sexual misconduct against junior staff members spanning several years.

The investigation focused on four women’s allegations of eight incidents over a three-year period starting in 2018.

Several Facebook users wanted to know why the victims waited as long as they did before reporting the incidents, with some even implying some sort of ulterior motive.

And this is where my opening comments come in, because we assume that people are all following the harrowing stories of women during the height of the #MeToo movement.

In most of the high-profile cases involving the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby and Prince Andrew, the incidents happened years, if not decades ago.

Bill Cosby

The question about why these women waited so long has been answered numerous times over the years and includes everything from shame, to intimidation, self-blame and worse of all – the fear of victim-blaming.

Sadly, some of the Facebook questions come from women, who fail to see through the nonsense that defensive men offer up as explanations, excuses and reasonable suspicions.

One woman wanted to know why they didn’t simply resign when it happened.

Just think about that!

You’ve got an inexperienced intern with an opportunity to grow, and who is finally earning a salary.

Leaving after a few short months would mean no chance of a good reference, which would mean being unemployed again.

The power imbalance is scary, because you don’t know what that person could do to your future.

So resigning would be career suicide.

Sexual predators know exactly what they are doing when they very carefully choose their victims, who are usually emotionally or economically vulnerable, as these women clearly were.

Harvey Weinstein

Part of what these predators do, is groom their victims into believing that the sexual contact is really what they want.

And that belief causes insecurity that can take years to shake, if ever.

For others it’s simply a matter of building up the courage to come forward and tell their story.

Knowing they may get blamed or questioned in this way, takes a lot of courage to face.

Which is why so many women never come forward, opting rather to suffer in silence.

These are all things we as journalists assume you know, when we write these stories.

In fact, all this victim-blaming and questioning victims’ motives, is probably the main reason why so many women fear coming forward immediately.

So how about we stop doing that?

