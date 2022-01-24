Selling fruit and veg at traffic intersections is a topic that I discussed last week, encouraging the City of Cape Town to adopt more humane by-laws for those making a living out of this.

The City has responded to my criticism, with an email from the office of Alderman James Vos – the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth.

Full disclosure, I know James. and I reckon he does an admirable job most of the time, treating his portfolio with the necessary importance.

That said, I do think that his attention is largely focused on the very big picture – the formal sector, quantifiable growth on a big scale.

All of that is very important, as it has a trickle-down effect that does eventually reach ordinary people.

But I also believe that there’s a lot of value to be gained from small-scale entrepreneurship, something that isn’t getting as much attention.

In his response, he writes: “The City does allow for roving traders, however it needs to be considered within the context of the safety of other road users and be aligned to applicable legislation.”

If you recall, it is that last bit, “applicable legislation”, that I took issue with in particular.

These are extraordinary times and I suspect we will see more such times.

What we need is flexibility and a willingness to adapt to such times.

Such speedy nimbleness is what guarantees success in most things, including business and governing.

I will always support the laws of the land, but I will also always ask the very uncomfortable questions.

And in this case we need to question whether the laws need to evolve alongside the changing times.

If the times require extraordinary measures and illegal actions for us to maintain our agency, dignity and humanity, then I say, definitely yes.

If I have to drive my car a little differently, a little slower so that another human being can earn enough money to feed his family, then that is what must happen.

Injecting more compassion, empathy and consideration into our laws is something we can all get behind.

[email protected]