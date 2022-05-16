Our formal transport sector is under attack, and we are the main victims. Our trains and Golden Arrow buses are being torched.

Railway infrastructure is continuously vandalised. Long-distance buses are being intimidated and even shot at. Asset damage, lost revenue, cost of delays and the knock-on effect on business is running into many billions of rands over the years.

And because of the nature of these crimes, perpetrators are near impossible to catch, never mind prosecute. There was one success recently, when Ricardo Khan was sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting alight a train in Eerste River last year. He told the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court that he was paid to put the train out of commission, so that commuters would be forced to use taxis.

This was probably the first direct admission of something that has been suspected for a long time and also a serious indictment on the taxi industry. A few weeks before Kahn’s case was finalised, a long-distance bus driver was shot multiple times outside Intercape’s depot in Cape Town. The 35-year-old father of two died in hospital a while later, after emergency surgery.

The company has since appealed to the president to step in and do something about all the attacks against it and other operators, especially in the Eastern Cape. It turns out, there have been more than 11 violent incidents a month, directed at long distance operators over the last year. These include shootings, arson attacks and rock throwing that left a number of staff and passengers seriously injured.

There are stories of men opening fire with automatic rifles on long-distance coaches as they pass on the freeway. Apparently some places in the Eastern Cape are no-go areas for these luxury buses. It goes without saying that these situations are unacceptable, but they are also a sign of very desperate times.

Some people and organisations will stop at nothing – including murder – to ensure their own continued survival. And yet in the case of the taxi industry, there is such a simple solution to help it recognise its own unique selling points over its competition. They are much more nimble, and flexible, can get around quicker with a faster turnaround time and can provide a personalised service that others can’t.