I am speaking to so many deeply patriotic professionals, who would never previously even have considered immigrating, but who are now seriously weighing up their options. And they are speaking about it with heavy hearts.

You can literally see how it pains them. The very thought that used to be anathema to them, is now something front and centre of their minds. Previously I would have been part of the chorus saying “good riddance,” but I no longer despise their thinking and their wish for some normality in all spheres of life. It is a conversation I used to have once or twice a year, now I’m having it every other week.

Most recently, it was a very good doctor friend of mine. Someone with a good heart who genuinely loves serving the community, and does so above and beyond the call of duty. She has always held this country in much higher regard than even I did. And I consider myself a fervent patriot. Like me, my friend is a pragmatist, understanding that growing pains are part and parcel of the journey and most of them we are able to live with. But like me, she is seeing how these pains are compounding, stacking one on top of the other and many of them are avoidable; unnecessary and excessive greed.

If it was just global forces out of our control – like fuel prices, or currency fluctuations – that battered us every now and again, then we would accept that. But it’s not. We are dealing with one challenge after another. Prices continue to increase, load shedding is biting chunks out of the economy, unemployment is becoming a humanitarian crisis, corruption is now a staple of our weekly news cycle and hardly even surprising anymore, and crime is a daily spectre looming over us like a dark cloud and traumatising every citizen daily.

We’ve got debilitating wage strikes, sabotage of our infrastructure, protests that strip us of our morality, gang wars, syndicates undermining everything from construction to commerce, a pandemic that doesn’t appear quite done with us yet and the list just goes on and on. It’s too much … and the PTSD is all too real. All the while, friends and relatives who have jumped ship, are reporting not so much a foreign utopia, but at least a list of social problems that is manageable and even laughable by comparison. This makes it extremely attractive for those who have the desired skills to pack up and move abroad, which of course will only exacerbate the problems for those left behind.

Most people are not seriously interested in attaining wealth by any means necessary. Most of us are okay with living a reasonably comfortable life with a few prospects and personal safety for our families. But those who are in charge are looking at the enabling actions of their executive and appear to have a laser focus on also enriching themselves as easily and as quickly as possible.

All of that focus on finding corrupt ways to pocket our tax money through tender manipulation or nepotism, comes at the expense of our peace of mind. And the fact is, it has gotten worse, because the prevailing thinking is that if our leaders can do it, then so can we. It is useless appealing to our current crop of politicians. They are stuck in their old tribal ways and the self-interest and greed is far too entrenched.