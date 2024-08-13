ANC members are finally getting the message. Or at least they have been given the message to process and hopefully act upon. The message - “stop bragging about your lavish lifestyles, while others are suffering” - came from their president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

While his motives were distinctly ulterior, saying it out loud was long overdue. Ramaphosa is concerned that the ongoing conspicuous displays of luxury from cadres is really starting to grind on ordinary South Africans, who may never reach such levels of comfort, despite working themselves to the bone. He fears that this could be the reason why the party’s popularity is at an all-time low and may contribute to even fewer votes in coming elections.

Ramaphosa’s choice of words could’ve been better though. He said they must avoid showcasing their lavish lifestyles, as it may create the impression that they feel superior to the people they serve. “Avoid showcasing” could be interpreted as “go ahead and live lavishly, just don’t show off about it on Facebook all the time.”

I don’t know which is worse; us seeing how the massive salaries our public servants pay themselves are being enjoyed, or us remaining in the dark about it. Either way, they are clearly living large and not feeling the pinch of a biting economy. Oh don’t get me wrong. They are aware of the fact that times are hard and people are struggling to make ends meet. But they only know about it, the way we know that the war in the Middle East causes tremendous misery to ordinary citizens.

We don’t experience it on a daily basis, so there’s no urgency to do whatever it takes to bring it to an end. It’s the reason why I believe that politicians must get paid the average salary of the average citizen. Only then will they stop talking about it, but rather work tirelessly towards sustaining a stable, growing economy.

The burning question is of course, how do some politicians manage to live the extravagant lives that they live. Because the fact is that even the genuinely wealthy are feeling the economic pinch, avoiding splurging on unnecessary stuff. Meanwhile, some politicians sport wrist watches that cost more than some houses, wear fashion that is stupidly expensive, all while their kids attend the top private schools.

When the question does get asked, most simply just refuse to answer the question directly. Of course having most of your basic needs taken care of by our taxes, in addition to a salary that some very smart, hard-working entrepreneurs can only envy, does help. Rubbing our faces in it every now and again, doesn’t though.

It’s the reason why I call public service the most sought-after job in South Africa at the moment. Here’s the other issue that Ramaphosa needs to address - The sense of self-importance that many ANC ministers insist they be dealt with. I have often seen them act in ways that clearly show they believe they are superior to everyone else in the room.

Even if that room is filled with super-intelligent, highly accomplished individuals, they will be required to elevate the attending minister in some way or form. I have attended events, where a praise singer is required to usher an ordinary official of a department onto the stage. At other events, the audience must rise to their feet when a minister enters and again when he leaves, usually before the event has ended, because they are just too busy to stay.

At another event, the MC insisted on louder and louder applause and ululation before the deputy minister would be welcomed onto the stage. Yes, you read correctly, it wasn’t even a whole minister, merely a deputy. This careful, performative choreographies are called protocol, and our current crop of politicians insist on them.

It’s very important to them that their audience knows exactly how important they are. In fact, the whole thing is designed to elevate them above anybody else in the room. A position that they were voted into, for reasons other than excellence and competence.

By the way, had these public servants been highly competent and excellent at what they do, they would get spontaneous standing ovations without any need to demand it. It’s all part of the entitlement that is now inherent in most of our leadership. But it’s also refreshing to see how some politicians in the GNU do not require this carefully constructed fake admiration.