If you’re reading this then the best thing to do is put it right down, call your pelle, and head to Killarney for Street Mania’s last event of the year.
Powered by the City and GHC Racing’s Drift and Spin Outlaws, you’re up for some kwaai drift, spin and drag from 4pm to 10pm on Friday.
There’s a twist to rev up the level, with a cool 10k up for grabs in an official challenge between Cape Town and Atlantis drift and spin teams.
With more cash prizes for heads-up racing and best burnout, you can expect local heroes to bring their A-game. Spectator entrance is R80.