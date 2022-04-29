If you look at the statistic, what is obvious is that there can never be enough said about seatbelts, especially rear seatbelts and children. According to statistics from the Child Accident Prevention Foundation of South Africa, 84 percent of children in vehicles are not restrained and 80 percent of children who had been injured in collisions were not behind the safety of a seatbelt at the time.

That is unacceptable. The simple action of fastening a seatbelt could change these dire statistics, which makes one wonder why it is not done. Is it a sense of ‘it will never happen to me’ or plain laziness? Teach our kids from the very first time they get into a car, that a seatbelt is a non-negotiable. There’s no opportunity to resist or nag, it’s buckle up or stay at home.