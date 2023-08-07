I am forced by circumstance to reprint a piece that I wrote a year ago, almost to the day. The purpose is both to inform you , dear reader, but also in the hope of swaying the banks into applying some basic logic and broad compassion.

The matter affects the continued existence of this very newspaper that you are holding now , the Daily Voice, as well as sister publications, including the Cape Argus and Cape Times, and other platforms owned by Independent Media. The livelihoods of hundreds of media workers are under threat, along with your right to impartial news and access to your choice of media content. The fact that you’re reading this now, means we form part of your regular media diet, something that shouldn’t face an arbitrary threat.

Morally bankrupt: Standard Bank Media freedom and independence is a constitutional right that shouldn’t be taken lightly, as it is the centurion that guards against sliding down the slippery slope of propaganda. The ongoing threat by Standard Bank to close the banking facilities of the Sekunjalo Group, which owns Independent Media, amongst others, could come to a head on August 21. The bank is doing this despite a ruling by the Equality Court that stopped Nedbank from doing the same thing.

Both banks say they are protecting their reputations, because of negative media reports in competing publications, about Sekunjalo and its owner, Dr Iqbal Surve. If negative media reports are all it takes to shut down the banking of individuals and businesses, then surely dozens of bank accounts must be closed in this country on a regular basis. In fact, banks themselves would be left without banking services, if “a bad reputation” was the only criteria.

And how are banks allowed to act on mere allegations of criminality, without any due legal process? In fact, how are they allowed to act in direct contradiction to a court order, in which due process was actually followed? That is procedurally reprehensible for an industry that is all about procedure; and it is exactly what I mean when I say they are a law unto themselves. It also means that I can connive with my media buddies to write a few negative stories about anyone, and then encourage the banks to close that person’s accounts, for fear of reputational damage.

That having been said, the livelihoods thousands of Independent Media staffers (and their families), me included, will be cut off next week, should Standard Bank go ahead with its plan. Now, in the interest of transparency, I must declare that I am a fan of Dr Surve’s, due to the fact that several years ago, he was the only businessman who was prepared to invest resources into my own start-up business, with no expectations. For that, and his general business acumen, I hold him in high esteem. But I am not so blinded by that admiration as to ignore possible wrongdoing on his part, if indeed there’s evidence to prove the allegations and insinuations.