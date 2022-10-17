There is a lot of nerves around the start of our tourism season. The horrible murder of the 75-year-old tourist Jörg Schnarr in Mpumalanga recently, has made headlines in both his home country Germany and other European nations.

South Africa is a popular destination for Europeans over our summertime because it starts to get cold for them, and it’s holiday time anyway. We offer magnificent sites and – considering the strength of their currencies – they get exceptional value-for-money. It’s of course a great benefit to us as well, because foreign tourists create hundreds of jobs and boosts our economy in general. So, of course tourism is something we need to take care of and protect.

These are not easy tasks, considering our social challenges and the fact that we are a long-haul destination, which most tourists are not always too keen on, unless the incentives are extra attractive. So I get the nervousness and the scramble to try and repair the damage that’s been done. But I fear that it might be too little, too late.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu stated that since Schnarr was only the third murder of a tourist since 1994, South Africa remains a safe destination for foreign tourists. NOT THE BEST IDEA: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: DIRCO News Service/Katlholo Maifadi But a quick Google check reveals some very immediate problems with her comment. In December 2017, an elderly couple from Austria taking a stroll on Noordhoek Beach barely survived when they were attacked and viciously stabbed multiple times.

A few weeks later, an Egyptian tourist survived being stabbed several times on the same beach. A year later, a 44-year-old Ukrainian tourist on a hike at Chapman’s Peak’s East Fort, was robbed and stabbed to death. Ukrainian tourist on a hike at Chapman’s Peak’s East Fort, was robbed and stabbed to death. File photo These are the first few stories that popped up almost immediately and without me looking any harder.

Sisulu and her team have decided to produce safety videos that will be presented by her and played at our airports during the holiday season. It is literally the very least they can do, yet I fear it will not have the desired effect. Firstly, is that really how you want to introduce your country to visitors?

“Welcome everybody. Now here are a few pointers to ensure you don’t get murdered, after we’ve enjoyed taking your euros.” Not exactly the best ad campaign to put the minds of your holiday-makers at ease. Secondly, who is going to willingly sit through a boring safety video at the airport of your exciting holiday destination, after a 12-hour-long flight?