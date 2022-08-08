It’s National Women’s Day on Tuesday. It’s also almost exactly two weeks since eight young women were brutally raped by a gang of armed animals in Krugersdorp. With almost 11 000 cases in the first three months of this year alone, rape is a crime that we are sadly far too familiar with in this country.

But this incident has sparked more outrage than most cases, and perhaps rightly so. It took place in broad daylight, not far from a populated area and in what otherwise would have been a case of safety in numbers. INSENSITIVE: Minister Bheki Cele There were after all 12 men with the 10 women, shooting a gospel music video on an old mine dump at the time.

Nothing about this scene spelled danger in any way and I can imagine that everyone must have felt safe and secure. But instead they were violated in the most horrible of ways; and sadly in a way that has become far too typically South African. And perhaps that is part of the reason the Police Minister Bheki Cele put his foot in his mouth yet again, when he said that, compared to the others, one of the women was “lucky” that she was raped by only one man.

Rape has become so commonplace now, that only the extreme cases even make the news. And when there’s a gang involved, then you must consider yourself lucky if only one of them decides to violate you. By the minister’s logic, a young girl who is gang raped and not murdered afterwards, must have therefore won the lottery.

Naturally there have been calls for Cele to be fired as a result. I suspect that he will apologise in due course and probably explain that he had miss-spoken, which I can accept as a possibility. But even within that defence lies the fact that gang rape is so common, that such a comment can form part of his subconscious.

And while a singular rape is by no means more traumatic than multiple rapes, the minister’s “lucky” comment may have been an attempt to make it seem so. While the comment was clearly insensitive, there is a public perception – rightly or wrongly -–that someone who was gang raped, suffered a greater trauma than someone who was raped by just one person. I am not a fan, so this is not a justification of the minister’s words by any means, merely an attempt to bring some logical understanding to it.

I also fear that by focusing on what Bheki Cele said, we are diverting attention away from the fact that we need to cleanse ourselves of a great national shame. And as such, there is much introspection to be done and a host of questions that need to be asked and answered. All the usual suspects have made their comments and given their soundbites of outrage; but this story will die a quiet death and disappear from the headlines by next month.

Until the next big, vile and horrendous story of a rape grabs our attention and makes is recoil in disgust and disbelief. We all know it is going to happen and we feel helpless against being able to do anything about it; even though it could be our mother, daughter, sister or wife who is next. The big question is: how do we prevent our women from being the ongoing victims of our collective neglect?

The men who are perpetrating these crimes are themselves the offspring of women. Besides their mothers, some of them have daughters, sisters, aunts and nieces themselves, so how do we get through to them? I don’t think the problem has an immediate solution.

But I do think we can act to prevent our granddaughters from having to live with the same safety fears. And for that to happen, we need to work with the young boys of today, especially the vulnerable ones at risk. It can’t be something that government does on its own.