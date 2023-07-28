There’s this thing about masculine identities and cars. In most places, it’s really healthy, getting together with your friends, talking cars, hanging out, planning the next modification. Kwaai bonding stuff as it were.

Where it gets really unhealthy is that guys with six beers in him who won’t hand over his keys because, somehow, he sees it as being more manly to drive home that way. Really? More ‘manly’ to endanger the lives of others? What happened to protect and provide, not to stereotype men too much?