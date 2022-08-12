Bobby Nitro just loves a zero to hero story, and here’s one from the Spin Outlaws crew. Not to say that Wafeeq Oliver, 18, started at zero, this guy has been working hard on his spin career, just that he rose so fast in the ranks that Bobby just had to have a chat with him.

Wafeeq, who hails from Mitchells Plain, started out with Spin Outlaws at the beginning of last year and has, through a combination of hard work, perseverance and sheer driving talent, climbed his way up to number two on the ladder, behind Shandre Green at number one. TALENTED: Top guy Wafeeq Oliver, 18 He says: “I got into spinning through my dad, Riedwaan Oliver, who used to drive a Cortina with a V6 in at Killarney, Kraaifontein and other places. “He’s the original ‘Ford is Lord’ guy but has retired from the game after handing over the wheel to me so to speak.

“My dad supports me, having taught me everything I know, including the mechanics. He’s also the man who makes sure the car is always running at events. We do our own work on the car, having a mechanical business called Wakes Works.” Wafeeq started out in the Cortina but built up a Toyota Cressida last year with a Nissan vq35 engine, which is the 3.5-litre V6 found in the 350z. He says: “To make it spin-ready we fitted the engine, locked the diff and did some suspension mods.

TRAINING GROUND: Spin Outlaws at Killarney Bobby had to ask about his rise through the Spin Outlaws ranks. Wafeeq says: “I came out of nowhere and it took a lot of hard work and focus to get where I am today. I was tense, never thinking I would come so far, but learned that if you are tense you will mess up on the day. “I’ve learned a lot in spin Outlaws, how to drive the obstacles with precision and how to keep calm, most importantly, I don’t have rivalries with anyone and am just here to enjoy myself.

“A challenge was the obstacles, it took a lot of time and effort to master this format.” Recently Wafeeq was invited to Botswana to represent South Africa at the Team Saluki event, who brought in a few Spinners to showcase Cape Town talent. TOP THREE: (Left to Right) Spin Outlaws crew members Kenny Rinkwest, Shandre Green and Wafeeq Oliver Just getting into this game, Wafeeq has big dreams, he says: “I’m aiming for that top spot and I will accomplish it. I do at some stage want to get into the drifting side of the game, but I’ll have to save some cash first though!”