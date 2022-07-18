So by the end of this week, we should see the end of load shedding. That’s if Eskom’s plans all fall into place.

Last Monday Eskom said we will have no more load shedding after 10 days. This Thursday will be day number 10… and I’m going to be so mad if I still experience blackouts on Friday. I have been more excited about living without load shedding than I was to see the end of the Covid protocols.

I could live with only seeing people’s eyes and sanitising my hands and groceries obsessively, but enough of the load shedding already. I hope Eskom isn’t playing with our feelings, because while I support them and understand their challenges, I don’t think they should be playing with my emotions like this, by making statements that can’t be followed through on. That having been said, Eskom has warned that we may still have higher stages of load shedding in coming months.

PROMISE: No more load shedding after 10 days But I am optimistic because things are looking up for our electricity network. If everything works out, then we should well and truly be out of the dark within the next 18 months or so. Several of Eskom’s generation units are already back online, including the transmission line from the Cahora Bassa Dam in Mozambique.

They are busy with design modifications at the Medupi Power Station and renewable energy producers are being invited to set up shop on land next to existing power stations, to feed their supply into the national power grid. Koeberg is also very nearly running at full capacity. That is all at a national level, but in the Western Cape, the City of Cape Town is on its own mission to reduce our reliance on Eskom. The procurement process for independent power producers is finished and they are now in the process of selecting the companies that will be feeding extra electricity into our local power grid.

The mayor tells me that the process has gained interest from other municipalities that are also fed up with Eskom. At least one of them has sent a delegation to Cape Town on a fact-finding mission. Meanwhile, we are steaming ahead and should have extra independent capacity in due course.