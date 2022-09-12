I have bought and sold many things on Facebook Marketplace, so I want to share with you how I do it safely. The reason is because I am seeing more and more stories of people getting scammed, attacked and even murdered, after making deals online.

Most recently, a 51-year-old man was stabbed to death when he was lured to Brown’s Farm by someone pretending to be interested in buying his TV. Two other incidents involving TV sales on Marketplace also left a hopeful buyer and seller attacked and wounded on separate occasions. VOLATILE: Man killed in Brown’s Farm before deal Meanwhile, several people have complained of being conned out of their money by someone pretending to sell brand-name tekkies on the platform.

The victims happily paid money into a bank account, excited about having found a good deal, only to be ghosted and blocked by the con artist. Many of the ads on Marketplace are very obviously fake, but you need to spend some time on the platform to be able to tell. Some deals are of course genuine, but it takes some common sense to avoid putting yourself in danger, or losing your hard-earned cash.

The rule with buying on Marketplace is to never transfer money upfront for anything. Your first port-of-call must be the “Name-and-Shame” page, to make sure the seller isn’t already being outed by other conned buyers. If they insist or try to sweet talk you into paying a deposit, are prepared to drop the price substantially, or tell you that stock is limited, then rather walk away.

Don’t feel pressured to buy immediately because you fear losing out on a good deal. CON: Blocked after paying deposit I have been on Marketplace often enough to realise that deals for the same thing, or something similar, come around very often. If you still feel good about the deal, then insist on meeting them somewhere public during the day.

A shopping centre is always good, but my place of choice to meet buyers is outside the police station closest to me. If I’m the one buying and it’s something very big that needs to be viewed inside their house, then I meet them at the police station closest to where they live. We pop inside and quickly explain to the officer on duty what’s going on.

Once I even insisted that we both leave our IDs and contact deals with the officer, before I went with the seller to his house. My reasoning is that if they want the sale, then they will show up and understand the slight inconvenience in the name of both our safety. And if they are con artists, then they won’t show their face at all, in which case, all I lose are some of my time and a bit of petrol, or taxi fare.

Whatever you decide to do, you definitely shouldn’t do it alone and especially not at night in an area you don’t know. It doesn’t matter how trustworthy the person sounds. Remember, con artists consider scamming you as their job, so they spend a lot of time and effort dreaming up new ways to relieve you of your cash.

The most obvious is to gain your confidence by any means necessary and often that means using a child or a harmless-looking woman. The objective is to entice you with what looks like a bargain or easy cash. Times are hard, people, so I understand that everyone is looking for a really good deal.