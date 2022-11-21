As Auntie Stienie used to say: “Hoekom moet ek dan altyd so suffer?” It seems that us ordinary folk always seem to bear the brunt of unhappy industries or groups, when all we want is to get on with our lives.

Our constitution gives us all the right to protest, but not to disrupt the lives of our fellow citizens. There’s a good chance that public sector workers will go on strike on Monday. This means that hospitals, courts, clinics and more could all be affected to some degree. In fact, the unions behind the strikes are determined to shut down Cape Town and the province over the next two days.

That includes the taxi industry, which has decided that they will stage a shutdown of their services over the next two days. Now I understand and even sympathise with the demands that are being made. Public sector workers want a better wage and perks deal, which by the way are already so much better than what’s being offered in the private sector at the moment, like that R2 500 housing allowance, for example.

I would love me one of those. Anyway, a conversation for another day. The local taxi industry wants continued funding for the Blue Dot project, which I must admit is a worthwhile and ambitious initiative that can yield very good results for all involved, including commuters. Together, these two sectors have decided to join up to force government’s hand.

My problem is that ordinary people are almost always the ones who suffer the most with these protests. The sickly auntie who desperately needs her tablets, the kid who can’t afford to miss school, the uncle who’s waited months for a surgery date, the cleaner who will lose her job if she’s late again. These are the people who don’t really care about your reasons, and shouldn’t have to either.

Yet they are the casualties of a fight that has nothing to do with them. We have a protest season in this country and everyone knows that it’s coming. I always wonder why they don’t start their negotiations well ahead of time, to better the chances of reaching an agreement.