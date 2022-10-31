If you’re fortunate enough to have a steady job, then you are unwittingly part of a corporate revolution that’s currently playing out. It’s called the four-day work week and it’s showing enormous promise wherever it is being tested. The name of the project is self-explanatory; get the world’s bosses to start moving towards a four-day work-week for their staff, without reducing their pay.

It sounds like a joke but I assure you, it is a very real movement, and South Africa is participating. The experiment has seen overwhelming success elsewhere in the world, with some companies even deciding to keep going after the six-month pilot comes to an end. Of course, everything is about the bottom line and once they saw the results, it made economic sense for them to keep going.

Staff morale went up, happiness and mental health markers improved significantly and most importantly for bosses – productivity either increased, or remained the same. When you really think about it, then you realise that you spend most of your time at work and in traffic trying to get there on time, before rushing home again, in a seemingly endless loop. While there, you are forced to be energetic, productive and generally cordial so as to enrich those at the top.

In return, you get a salary that allows you to barely get by and a few perks to keep you happy. In the back of your mind, you know that despite being called family, you are completely dispensable and they will quickly replace you and probably forget your name a month after you leave or kick the bucket. Your real family are the ones to whom you are genuinely indispensable.

They are the ones who will miss you when you’re gone and find it unthinkable to replace you. Yet they get the least of your time, some of which you spend being miserable and listless; all the very human moods that you can’t be at work. Understanding that time is life’s most valuable commodity, the four-day week wants to upset this state of affairs and bring more balance to our lives.

The idea is to test whether we are able to do our jobs to the same standard in less time, for the same money. The gifted hours can then be spent with family, quality me-time, vocational things that make us happy or just to pause and smell the roses. It’s a wonderful idea and if the local results are the same as the international ones, then the proof will be irrefutable.

Even those companies that believe there’s no way they can give staff any time off, are being challenged to rethink that stance. Instead of gifting a full day off, they can break it up into batches of hours off that amount to a full day. I think our biggest challenge will be what is known as “presenteeism” – bosses wanting to witness you working, whether you’re being productive or not.