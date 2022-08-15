I read such an encouraging article about how Khayelitsha residents protected Eskom workers in the area recently. They had been withdrawn because of threats to their safety and demands from local criminals for extortion money.

So the residents sprang into action and ensured their safety, while they repaired a substation. It has become more and more important for us law-abiding citizens to stand up and be counted, without putting our lives at risk. This was a fairly simple act of resistance from a community in desperate need of a service that was being denied them by the thugs in their own community.

And by doing it in a large number, also meant that they didn’t have to be alone and have their own personal safety compromised. But while it is encouraging, it is also completely unnecessary, because our safety as citizens is both guaranteed under our constitution and paid for by our taxes. I read recently about the unchecked increase in the hijacking of entire buildings in Gauteng.

Criminals take over apartment blocks, empty houses and even government buildings and then collect rental money, while tying the legitimate owners up in court cases. It’s becoming a big problem in Joburg’s affluent areas. The story goes on to recommend that people increase their personal security, upgrade their alarm systems and advise neighbours of when they will be away for prolonged periods of time.

And it is infuriating that crime has become so normalised now that all of that sounds like prudent and very reasonable advice. But the fact is, none of it is normal. Part of the taxes we pay is so that our police service will keep us relatively safe and secure. We shouldn’t have to spend so much of our spare time, energy and money on our security.

So while it is laudable that the residents of Khayelitsha stood their ground, so they can enjoy a basic service, the fact that they had to do that to begin with, is not something that should be celebrated. It is almost laughable that crime was robbing them of an overpriced service that is prone to failure. Our taxes should be taking care of both these things, and yet it’s not.

We have become a society so under siege, that a simple act of humanity is seen as an act of bravery. But it is also an act of necessary desperation, because it feels like we are under attack on all fronts – government on one side, and opportunistic criminals on the other, and often it is impossible to tell which is which. Yes, circumstances dictate that we have no choice but to look out for ourselves, but it’s also the beginning of a perfect storm.