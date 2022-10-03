The older people would’ve said: “My woorde is skaars koud.” That’s how I feel when I read about yet another supposed influencer on an ego trip.

It was just last week that I wrote about the responsibility that comes with fame, especially at the scale we are dealing with in these times. It was Lasizwe Dambuza who got my back up last week with his irresponsibly shallow comments about never showing the effects of life’s curveballs, and rather masking it with the latest fashion. He tweeted: “… I would rather look good on the outside, while dying on the inside,” which is an acceptable philosophy for him as an individual, but dangerous advice to be dispensing to his thousands of young, impressionable followers.

It’s especially crazy in the era when teenagers hang on every word uttered by their idols, because they hope to one day also make a living as influencers. This week my ire is reserved for a certain Lunya Makua – a wannabe celeb, who goes by the social media name Queen Minaj, and who is desperate for the limelight. Last week she posted pictures of herself with young boys from a primary school in Limpopo, which has seen the internet slam her for her extremely poor judgement.

In one of the pics, her pants are pulled down to expose her G-string and her buttocks. SHAMEFUL POST: Queen Minaj She is surrounded by four boys who each have a hand on the cheeks of her bum. In another pic, her pants are again pulled down as she stands next to a minibus packed with very excited young boys.

A third pic sees her grinding her up against two young boys, with a supposedly seductive look being forced out of her face. As can be expected, the pants expose her knickers and she is seemingly having a very good time. I don’t know Queen Minaj and had never heard of her before this incident.

What I do know is that she is a first-class idiot, who will clearly do anything for likes on social media. In a different society, something like this could perhaps be laughed off as a silly thing that allowed a few testosterone-charged boys to ogle (and some would argue fondle) a woman for a brief moment. But we have a big problem in this country with how young boys are raised with a sense of entitlement over women’s bodies.

It is the single biggest driving force behind our painfully high rape, femicide and general GBV statistics. The newly famous youngsters have only one thing on their minds – how to cash in on their fame as fast and as best as they can. They can’t really be bothered about how much damage they cause in the process.

In fact, many of them don’t even realise how influential they really are and the power their words have on their faithful fanbase. Ironically, one of social media’s greatest social challenges is the individual pursuit of fame at any cost. Together with the disinformation-for-profit trend, it may in fact be the very cause of society’s downfall eventually.

But we don’t have to play into it at all. You can be a socially responsible influencer who considers our unique social circumstances very carefully, before making posts that make our situation worse. If we are going to have any impact and hopefully leave a slightly better future for young girls, it is a battle that must be fought and sustained on all fronts. Queen Minaj could have chosen to be an ally to activists trying to ensure that no mind is left untouched.