There’s a lot to report back from my whirlwind trip to the American city of Atlanta in Georgia last week. It was an eye-opener on many fronts, but mostly because this was my very first visit to the US of A.

And because the experience was so overwhelmingly positive, it probably won’t be my last. I want to tell you about the people, the nightlife, the threatening Hurricane Ian, the culture, the cars and the much-touted hospitality of the American South. ON THE BEAT: Bobby in the streets of Atlanta Obviously I won’t get through all of that in just a few words, so let me start with something that isn’t displayed overtly, but which exists in the culturally diverse grey area – in between the lines of polite conversation.

It is the nonchalant display of black excellence and every-day achievement. It is never spoken about openly, but it is always present in the day-to-day existence of everyone. It’s almost as if every black person in Atlanta takes inspiration from the city’s most celebrated son – Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

Deservedly, the city built a beautifully serene shrine in the heart of the midtown area in his honour. He was the civil rights leader who, every time he opened his mouth, almost single-handedly made the world aware of the possibility of black academic excellence. I witnessed it everywhere during my time there, and it’s not only in the way they speak or the nature of their conversation, it’s also in their material possessions.

It’s not done to brag, but rather in a casual, every-day part of who they are. Seeing a black man in baggy “urban” fashion, with his baseball cap backwards, pulling up to the hotel in the latest model Tesla and handing his car keys over to the valet parking attendant, is a sight to behold with pride. TOURIST: Brown while sightseeing In all fairness, what I saw is to be expected, statistically speaking. Atlanta is after all a cultural melting pot of diverse people of colour.

So much so, that my white colleagues were often the odd ones out in some of the very fancy establishments we visited. In fact, in all my time there, I only met a handful of people who were native Atlantians. Johannesburg comes close, but it is not something we South Africans are very familiar with. UP IN THE AIR: Bobby on plane A city that attracts progressive black people from all over, who just want to get on with life and live their dreams.