It is impossible to fully appreciate the predicament of another person, unless you experience it to the same full extent. I am talking about the news that not only do our cabinet ministers and their deputies not have to deal with load shedding, but they also don’t pay for the electricity that they do get.

We pay for it on their behalf. There are a few caveats to this story, so let’s first explore those. Only the official ministerial homes are exempt from load shedding, because apparently they are the only people who need to be able to do their work around the clock.

It’s not like there are millions of other people who have to be available 24/7. Never mind the general masses of hard-working South Africans, whose taxes keep government’s coffers full to ensure ministers have jobs and salaries to begin with. Their private homes are still subjected to load shedding, but my guess is that many of them have probably arranged generators or UPS systems for themselves.

The water and electricity of their ministerial homes also happen to be subsidised. It used to be capped, but that is no longer the case. I don’t have a fundamental problem with that, because we all have different perks in our chosen careers.

My day job allows me a lot of flexibility with time, while my cousin gets free lunch at his job. And under normal circumstances, getting free electricity while you’re serving the people, sounds like a fair arrangement. But these are not normal times.

We are struggling with blackouts that – according to Eskom – are going to last at least another 18 months. But the entity is dealing with so many problems that I suspect we’ll only truly beat load shedding if we privatise Eskom and transition to renewables completely. But that’s a thought experiment for another day.

Right now, the cost of living has got all of us avoiding calls from no-ID numbers, while stressing about how we are going to pay the next unexpected expense. And it’s doubly infuriating that Eskom is one of the state-owned enterprises that keeps demanding tariff increases, which burns the holes in our pockets even deeper. I have said this before, but it bears repeating. Until they live like us, our well-being will never be a priority for our leaders.

It is why I believe that ministers should be appointed based on their lived experiences. For example: the minister of education should have young children attending public schools; the minister of police should live in a township; and the minister of transport should use public transport to and from work every day. It’s the only way education, crime and transport will get the urgent attention it needs.

Empathy and sympathy is not something that can be imagined. As long as it remains an academic principle to them, they will never truly understand it. As long as they don’t have to experience it on a daily basis, there will be no urgency to do something radical about fixing it.

Getting free housing with free electricity that doesn’t even get switched off are great perks to have, especially for ministers who deserve it, because of their hard work and dedication to clean governance and placing the people above the party. LARNIE HOUSES: SA ministers are living lavishly If that was the case, we would not begrudge them their benefits, but this is not the best time to be showing it off. These times call for solidarity, or at least sensitivity to the plight of the masses, and this is the exact opposite of sensitivity.

It is in fact verging on the type of arrogant and conspicuous display of privilege that sparks revolutions. Those ministers who have even a basic understanding of political science and history, should know that the optics aren’t great. It’s akin to Marie Antoinette’s heartless comment that the people should eat cake, if they can’t afford bread.