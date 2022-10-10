While Atlanta was a positive experience in many ways, it also proved to me yet again that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. I have been reminiscing about my week-long visit to the capital of the American state of Georgia recently.

I have already written a lot about the experience, but because it was such a sensory overload, there is still a lot left to share. The visit was almost entirely positive and if Atlanta was all I knew about the USA, then I would believe that it is a flawlessly awesome country. But we all know that it is not, so I was actively on the lookout for the cracks in the armour.

I want to share some of those observations with you, so that you can see we are not alone when it comes to certain social challenges. One of my very first interactions with a local was in the airport terminal building, moments after I landed. My team was well ahead of me and while I was straggling, I greeted a security guard sitting on a bench.

He proceeded to ask me for money for food, explaining that he had been working a double shift and was very hungry. Having just landed, I didn’t have any US dollars on me, so I was unable to help. Taking his story at face value, it gave me an immediate example of how universal the problem of the “working indigent” is.

A man with a job, forced to pull a double shift for extra money, but still unable to feed himself. It is a capitalist tragedy that is very American in its irony. But he could of course also simply have been spinning a story that he uses to prey on “fresh-off-the-boat” foreigners to hustle for a few bucks on the side. Again, very American.

My next similar encounter was the first evening we went to experience typical American southern cuisine. A homeless man outside asked me for a cigarette. I don’t know whether it was because we stayed in an affluent part of Atlanta, but I didn’t spot many homeless people at all, so I noticed the few who were around.

Then there’s the cuisine, which I was initially quite excited about, having heard so much about southern-fried chicken and Cajun cooking in general. If I have learned nothing else, I have learned that in Cape Town, we are extremely lucky when it comes to food, and very spoilt for choice. It’s not that American food isn’t good. It’s just that ours is so much better.